These Boots Are So Comfortable, I Can Easily Walk Miles in Them

Best of all, the Hadley Chelsea Boots are way more stylish than typical rain boots, but they’re just as functional. The boots are casual enough to put on while running errands in the rain, but they still make me feel put together when the sun is shining. They look great with black leggings, my favorite jeans, or dresses with tights, so whenever I get back to working in an office I won’t even feel the need to switch out of the boots after commuting. Plus, the subtle 1 ¾-inch stacked heel is the perfect height for everyday wear.