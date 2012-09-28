7 Hot Gold-Accented Shoes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
endless.com
Bling at the heel, toe, or sole adds a touch of elegance to everyday wearability.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

DV by Dolce Vita Lunna Ballet Flat

endless.com

Suede smoking slippers with glinty toes are a true-blue wardrobe updater, making anything in your closet seem new again. Also in black and burgundy.

To buy: $79, endless.com.

Featured October 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Nine West Black Suede Heels

John Lawton

Ankle straps and Art Deco–inspired heels make these affordable night-on-the-town pumps look twice as expensive as they really are.

To buy: $99, 800-999-1877 for stores.

3 of 7

Me Too Shoes Darcie Flats

macys.com

Of course, you don’t need to don sky-high heels to look fierce. Case in point: These anything-but-tame animal-print pony-hair flats. Also in black and navy.

To buy: $105, hsn.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Schutz Francine Ankle Boot

John Lawton

Here’s a pair of boots that perfectly combines comfort and glamour. The chunky golden heels elevate the inherently casual silhouette and walkable height.

To buy: $220, piperlime.com.

5 of 7

VC Signature Priscilla Pump

shoptheshoebox.com

Mary Janes get pumped up with a juicy shade and shiny cap-toes. They’ll look city-sleek with colored cords or work-polished with a neat pleated skirt.

To buy: $225, shoptheshoebox.com.

6 of 7

J. Crew Janey Patent Flats

jcrew.com

Pair them with a ’60s-style A-line shift and tights, and you’ll go totally mod for these teal patent-leather flats with gold-block heels. Also in black, neon persimmon, and apricot mist.

To buy: $178, jcrew.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Banana Republic Alyssa Bow Ballet Flat

bananarepublic.com

That tiny metallic tab brings grown-up sophistication to a pair of ballet slippers. Memory-foam insoles ensure all-day comfort. Also in dark gray/black.

To buy: $110, bananarepublic.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple