7 Hot Gold-Accented Shoes
DV by Dolce Vita Lunna Ballet Flat
Suede smoking slippers with glinty toes are a true-blue wardrobe updater, making anything in your closet seem new again. Also in black and burgundy.
To buy: $79, endless.com.
Featured October 2012
Nine West Black Suede Heels
Ankle straps and Art Deco–inspired heels make these affordable night-on-the-town pumps look twice as expensive as they really are.
To buy: $99, 800-999-1877 for stores.
Me Too Shoes Darcie Flats
Of course, you don’t need to don sky-high heels to look fierce. Case in point: These anything-but-tame animal-print pony-hair flats. Also in black and navy.
To buy: $105, hsn.com.
Schutz Francine Ankle Boot
Here’s a pair of boots that perfectly combines comfort and glamour. The chunky golden heels elevate the inherently casual silhouette and walkable height.
To buy: $220, piperlime.com.
VC Signature Priscilla Pump
Mary Janes get pumped up with a juicy shade and shiny cap-toes. They’ll look city-sleek with colored cords or work-polished with a neat pleated skirt.
To buy: $225, shoptheshoebox.com.
J. Crew Janey Patent Flats
Pair them with a ’60s-style A-line shift and tights, and you’ll go totally mod for these teal patent-leather flats with gold-block heels. Also in black, neon persimmon, and apricot mist.
To buy: $178, jcrew.com.
Banana Republic Alyssa Bow Ballet Flat
That tiny metallic tab brings grown-up sophistication to a pair of ballet slippers. Memory-foam insoles ensure all-day comfort. Also in dark gray/black.
To buy: $110, bananarepublic.com.
