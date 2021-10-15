Nordstrom Just Quietly Took Up to 60% Off Cute Ankle Boots You Can Wear Right Now
Come fall, slipping into ankle boots is one of the easiest ways to look chic in a hurry—just add them to blue jeans and a cozy sweater and you're ready to go. Whether they're suede, leather, or snakeskin, ankle boots can dress up any outfit. And luckily, Nordstrom just put a ton of its cutest ankle boots on sale for up to 60 percent off.
You don't want to order just any pair of booties, as there's nothing worse than ordering a cute pair that ends up being uncomfortable to walk in. You'll want to make sure your ankle boots are comfortable to wear for an extended period of time, are supportive enough to walk in, and have a snug fit. According to Nordstrom shoppers, the pairs below pass the tests of comfort, support, and style.
From chocolate suede to black leather to faux snakeskin, these boots come in a variety of seasonal colors and textures to help you look your best this season (and many seasons to come). Read on for seven pairs of cute fall ankle booties that are currently on sale at Nordstrom—and remember, they'd also make great holiday gifts!
Related Items
Vince Camuto Welland Bootie
Tied for the biggest discount on this list, you can save $110 on this Vince Camuto boot right now. The stylish booties come in several fall colors, including chocolate suede and light cognac. They have a 3.5-inch block heel and back zip closure for extra support, and the brand recommends you go up a half-size from your usual for the best fit. According to Nordstrom customers, they're well worth the buy: "The comfort is amazing and the construction of the boot is top notch," one wrote in a review.
Blondo Drew Waterproof Bootie
This trendy bootie is also 60 percent off and just $60 right now. With a 2.25-inch heel and a cushioned insole, these boots were made for walking—literally. They're also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about getting your toes wet if it starts raining (or snowing!). Nordstrom shoppers say they're super lightweight, too. "I also love the chunky look, but these are more refined looking than most other trendy chunky boots, which makes them way more versatile," a customer said.
Marc Fisher Jojo Pointed Toe Bootie
Everyone needs a go-to shoe, and these pointed-toe booties by Marc Fisher are it this season. With block heels that match their uppers, these sleek books will dress up any outfit. They come in four colors and finishes—blue suede, cream leather, gray suede, and black leather—and have a zipper on the inner ankle to support your strut. You can save more than $80 on any color if you buy them right now.
Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie
Another only-$60 pair is these waterproof booties by Sawyer. Not only are they stylish in both black and taupe suede, but they also will last you for seasons, according to shoppers, whether you're trekking through the snow or just heading out to dinner. With a 2.75-inch heel, a side zipper enclosure, and a cushioned insole, these shoes provide comfort and support and garner compliments.
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot
The fashionably rugged boots of your dreams, these water-resistant boots work just as well on camping trips as they do on city sidewalks. The pull-on style allows you to slip them on in a hurry, and they even have an Ortho-lite cushion for added support. Nordstrom shoppers are calling these booties a "must-have" for fall. "They're my favorite boots, lightweight and super comfortable," one shopper said. Olive Nubuck, the color shown here, is on sale for $50 off.
Vince Camuto Arnedara Bootie
Go bold with these snakeskin booties by Vince Camuto. These fun shoes have a surplice topline to really make them stand out. With their 2-inch block heel, you should have no problem walking around in them, and they have a side zipper for a snug fit. Nordstrom shoppers say these are the "perfect" booties: "They're comfortable right out of the box. The heel is not too high, but not too low. There's no painful rubbing around the ankle," a customer said.
Lucky Brand Basel Bootie
Everyone needs a classic black leather bootie for fall, and this stylish pair by Lucky Brand does the trick for only $100. They're casual, but they won't look out of place when worn with your nicer stuff. With a 1.25-inch heel and cushioned footbed, they're a great commute shoe. And Nordstrom shoppers are loving them: One customer wrote in a review that the shoes are "so comfortable and easy to get off and on. I absolutely love them."