8 Insanely Comfy Shoes Under $100 From Dr. Scholl’s Friends and Family Sale
Leta Slip On Sneaker
Rose gold isn’t going anywhere, so these slip-on sneakers are a comfortable investment to make. Though they have a satin upper, it’s protected with Dr. Scholl’s patented DEFENDER system which will repel water, oil, and other stain-causing agents, meaning they’ll keep their clean sheen through the season.
To buy: $62 (originally $88); drschollsshoes.com.
Eden Mule
Mules are another big fall trend, and these sueded gray beauties are an easy way to incorporate slides into your wardrobe. With their professional-style and slight stack heel, you’ll find they go from office to night out to running errands with ease.
To buy: $69 (originally $98); drschollsshoes.com.
Madison Memory Foam Slip On Sneaker
These metallic sneakers are glam enough that they elevate any outfit—even leggings and a sweater—without feeling too gaudy. And with an added memory foam insole, you’ll feel pampered at every step. Not into the snakeskin print? The shoe is available in 19 other prints and fabrics.
To buy: $49 (originally $70); drschollsshoes.com.
Preston Boot
The hunt for the perfect fall bootie is always on, but we think this comfortable leather pair is a definite contender. With a sturdy block heel, they’ll provide lift without any teetering. Also available in cognac leather.
To buy: $85 (originally $128); drschollsshoes.com.
Ashah Loafer
Slip on these neutral loafers for a classic, yet comfy way to polish any fall outfit. Also available in black.
To buy: $69 (originally $98); drschollsshoes.com.
Keane Wedge Loafer
If you like the style of a loafer, but prefer a heeled shoe to a flat, these studded one-inch wedge loafers provide a perfect middle ground. Also available in greige or seashell pink suede.
To buy: $69; (originally $98); drschollsshoes.com.
Tribute Boot
Looking for a fashionable, durable pair of over-the-knee boots? These microsuede ones are the way to go. Not only do they have a modest two-inch stacked heel, they also feature elastic goring at the back that lets you move with ease.
To buy: $70 (originally $110); drschollsshoes.com.
Tumble Bootie
No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of brown ankle boots, and we like these for reasons greater than style. They come with a memory foam insole that also keeps your feet cool during those weather-can’t-decide-what-it’s-doing days.
To buy: $49 (originally $80); drschollshoes.com.