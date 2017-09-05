My Entire Family Is Obsessed With These Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When I started culinary school last August, I needed to invest in a pair of kitchen clogs to wear to class. But, unlike my classmates, I didn't stress about which brand was the best choice. I already knew I needed to buy a pair of Dansko's.

That’s because Dansko clogs ($125 -$140 on Zappos) have been beloved my members of my family for years—and their purpose goes way beyond the kitchen. My mom, who works in a hospital, swears by them for busy days on her feet. My sister Maddie, who went to college in a tiny town in Ohio, bought them as an alternative to boots for the snowy winters. To this day, she still wears them all year round, and knows they'll support her feet on long treks around New York City.

When I bought my pair for school, I immediately understood the obsession. Standing for nine hours was no big deal thanks to the comfort and support of the ergonomically-designed clogs: my feet felt great and my back never ached. Plus, they look professional, are outfitted with slip-resistant rubber pads, are extremely durable, and keep your feet protected if, say, you were to splash hot oil nearby or drop a knife (not me, of course). I would recommend buying your clogs a half-size up, because you want your heel to lift up and down with every step.

RELATED: These Are the Best Travel Shoes for Airport Security