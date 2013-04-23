10 Ridiculously Cute Sandals
Zara Ethnic Flat Sandal
No other accessorizing required: These eye-catching sandals easily transform basic white jeans or a simple white sundress into a put-together ensemble.
To buy: $60, zara.com.
Ella Moss Tulia
Lovely braided leather straps and stacked wooden heels offer a touch of whimsy and go nicely with light and airy summer dresses.
To buy: $105, 6pm.com.
Gap Two-Band Sandals
A fresh approach to color-blocking, neutral-and-metallic sandals pair with everything from bright whites to sporty blues. Tuck them into your purse as a polished substitute for heels when your feet need a break. Also available in black and cognac.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
Joie Nice T-Strap Thong Flat Sandal
Stand out from the crowd in luxe rose gold. These supremely laid-back and comfortable sandals work as well with a maxi dress as they do with a swimsuit. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $125, neimanmarcus.com.
Boden Embellished Summer Sandal
Think of these bejeweled leather sandals as jewelry for your feet. They impart the same dressiness as heels, while providing the ease of flats. Also available in silver.
To buy: $108, bodenusa.com.
Circus by Sam Edelman Selma Gladiator Sandal
The classic gladiator sandal has been reworked in vibrant orange to accent the season’s tropical and graphic prints, as well as giving some edge to neutrals. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $45, nordstrom.com.
DV by Dolce Vita Hani Sandal
Minimalist faux-leather straps and a shiny buckle instantly say sleek and sophisticated. Also in cognac, petal, and white.
To buy: $60, nordstrom.com.
Dolce Vita Kelly Wedges Caramel
Look like heels, but feel like wedges. These beauties have a feminine leg-lengthening shape, metallic ankle straps, and neutral snakeskin-embossed leather that makes them wearable with just about anything. Also available in black.
To buy: $149, dolcevita.com.
Coach Lexey Heel
Embrace color every day in these cobalt snakeskin sandals. The bright shade upgrades trousers during the workweek or casual shorts on the weekend.
To buy: $149, coach.com.
French Connection Ina
Destined to be your go-to neutrals for summer: leather-banded metallic heels that harmonize beautifully with colorful prints and transcend occasions.
To buy: $135, piperlime.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail