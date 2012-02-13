9 Comfortable Work Shoes That Will Make You Feel Like a Boss
The single most important thing to look for in a comfortable work shoe is cushioning, especially if you stand on your feet for hours at a time. Bonus points if the cushioning is made from memory foam.
Heel height is also important. While a higher heel looks sophisticated, it’s not ideal when choosing comfortable shoes for work. A lower, more manageable heel may be a better choice—or go for a pair of classic flats instead.
To help your search, here are nine of our favorite comfortable work shoes for women.
Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pumps
A classic pump is a work wardrobe staple. These comfortable shoes were designed specifically to keep the foot cushioned and supported for a 12-hour workday. With padded insoles and skid-free outer soles, plus 14 different colors and materials to choose from, it might be hard to buy just one pair.
To buy: starting at $105; bananarepublic.com.
Birdies The Starling
A Meghan Markle favorite, these soft slippers are designed to be worn outdoors as well as indoors. Your feet will be incredibly comfortable with multiple layers of cushioning and arch support. They're available in basic black, as well as a multitude of colors and patterns.
To buy: $120; birdiesslippers.com.
Sole Society Katarina Two Piece Leopard Block Heel Pump
Leopard is one of the hottest prints this summer. These shoes provide a little bit of height, but plenty of support with an ankle strap. This comfortable work shoe is also available in black, taupe, and gray.
To buy: $100; solesociety.com.
Hush Puppies Women's Pekingese TStrap
Perfect for causal Fridays or less stringent dress codes, these T-straps are big on height and comfort. The three-inch-high wedges have a memory foam sole that conforms to your foot as you walk. The rubber outer sole absorbs shock.
To buy: $90; hushpuppies.com.
Kenneth Cole Eugene Leather Loafer Flat
Black loafers are a work wardrobe staple. This pair was designed with technology to make them extra comfortable with cloud-like cushioning, arch support, and a rubber sole to prevent slipping.
To buy: $199; kennethcole.com.
Jack Rogers Lauren Mid Wedge
There’s nothing that these Jack Rogers wedge sandals won’t look beautiful with. While they are available in six different colors, you will likely get the most use from the white pair. Don’t worry about getting them dirty because it’s easier to clean white shoesthan you think.
To buy: $148; jackrogersusa.com.
LifeStride Pretty
Available in eight colors, these appropriately named pumps were designed specifically for women who need to be on their feet all day long. They have a little heel (two inches) and a whole lot of cushioning, plus the rubber outer sole has plenty of traction for maximum comfort when you walk.
To buy: $43; zappos.com.
French Sole Dusty Pink Suede
You can’t go wrong with a classic ballet flat, though most contain very little arch support or cushioning. This pair happens to have a cushioned footbed and rubber sole for comfort. The elasticized edge also helps make for a custom fit to secure your foot.
To buy: $195; frenchsoleshoes.com.
Naturalizer Kinsley Ankle Strap Sandal
These minimalist, lightweight sandals feature the brand’s N5 Contour Technology with a cushioned sole. If you are looking for the best comfortable shoes for work, look no further than this pair, which comes in silver or copper.
To buy: $70; nordstrom.com.