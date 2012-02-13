Nothing makes a long work day feel longer than wearing uncomfortable shoes—no matter how great they look with your outfit. But finding cute, comfortable work shoes can be tricky. After all, every office has its own dress code. And there’s your commute to consider: Are you driving to work or taking public transportation? That can be a major factor in choosing the best comfortable shoes for work.



The single most important thing to look for in a comfortable work shoe is cushioning, especially if you stand on your feet for hours at a time. Bonus points if the cushioning is made from memory foam.



Heel height is also important. While a higher heel looks sophisticated, it’s not ideal when choosing comfortable shoes for work. A lower, more manageable heel may be a better choice—or go for a pair of classic flats instead.



To help your search, here are nine of our favorite comfortable work shoes for women.