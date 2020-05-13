Craving Comfort? These Cozy Ugg Shoes Are Up to 40 Percent Off at Zappos

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It goes without saying that now is an incredibly stressful time. And finding joy in everyday wins—like having a productive work day, cooking a great dinner at home (or simply an edible one), or wearing something comforting—can help you feel better. Something like a pair of furry and fuzzy slippers or sandals can make all of the difference in these times, whether you wear them all day or treat your feet to them after hours.

Some of the most beloved WFH shoes are Uggs—just ask Reese Witherspoon, who recently posted a smiley selfie wearing some. The brand’s long-lasting and high quality shoes come in a bunch of furry and fuzzy designs, some of which are surprisingly perfect for warmer weather. And right now, you can shop these cozy slippers, sandals, and slides for up to 40 percent off at Zappos. The pair Reese wears is even included in a few different color options.

If you’re looking for affordable comfort, any of these are a win. They’re perfect for spending time at home because they’re supportive without being clunky. If you’re looking for an indoor shoe, they’re easy to slip on; if you’re looking for something you can wear before bed and to get mail, they’re durable enough for both. You won’t have to worry about them falling apart because Uggs are so well made.

This sale is a gold mine for a pick-me-up in the form of a dependable, durable, and comfortable shoe. Below, shop sandals, slippers, and slides on sale now.

