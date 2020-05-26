10 Incredibly Comfortable Sandals on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Birkenstocks, Chacos, and Clarks are all up to 70 percent off.
Is there any greater pleasure in life than finding a pair of extremely comfortable and cute shoes? The euphoric feeling is like the one that comes after taking a sip of perfectly brewed coffee, combined with the accomplishment of not killing a plant. And if you want to experience that exciting feeling again, this amazing shoe sale is about to get you there. Right now, you can shop beloved Birkenstocks, Chacos, and Clarks for up to 70 percent off at Nordstrom Rack thanks to its massive online sale.
The deals are so good, in fact, that you’ll probably want to stock up on multiple summer-ready shoes (and with most prices at $50 and under, you should). You can shop these bright Birkenstock wedge sandals, which are as comfortable as you’d expect from the brand, for 43 percent off. Nordstrom Rack also marked down a pair of cushioned, beach-ready espadrilles from Naturalizer (another comfy shoe brand) in three different colors, each as versatile as the last.
If you’re on the hunt for a pair of durable walking sandals, there are incredible options included in the sale. You typically wouldn’t find a pair of Chacos for under $100, but the cult-favorite sandals are now just $70 at Nordstrom Rack (they’re normally $115). For a sleeker look, consider Clarks’ supportive top-loop wedges that are discounted to under $40. Perfect for pairing with a summery dress or athletic shorts, the padded sandals have the comfort you yearn for without looking clunky or drab.
There are designer options in the mix, too. Coach’s floral slides are 66 percent off and will add a pop of texture to any basic outfit. Another high-end option, the Vince cross-strap sandals have a chic slip-on style that make them look like they cost much more than $130.
Shop these comfortable shoes on sale, below, so you can enter the new season in style.
Soul Naturalizer Espadrille Platform Sandal
To buy: $50 (was $80); nordstromrack.com.
Sam Edelman Gala Two Strap Slide Sandal
To buy: $37 (was $80); nordstromrack.com.
Chaco Mega Z Cloud Sandal
To buy: $60 (was $175); nordstromrack.com.
Papillio by Birkenstock Lola Wedge Sandal
To buy: $80 (was $140); nordstromrack.com.
Coach Rivet Tea Rose Slide Sandal
To buy: $70 (was $115); nordstromrack.com.
Clarks Arla Jane Wedge Sandal
To buy: $40 (was $65); nordstromrack.com.
Comfortiva Dixie Slingback Sandal
To buy: $40 (was $90); nordstromrack.com.
Bionica Alamosa Strappy Leather Sandal
To buy: $37 (was $100); nordstromrack.com.
Vince Fairley Cross Strap WedgeSandal
To buy: $130 (was $275); nordstromrack.com.
Dr. Scholl's Shout Wedge Sandal
To buy: $50 (was $70); nordstromrack.com.