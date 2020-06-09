Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you think of Cole Haan, you might think fashionable sneakers, practical winter boots, or warm outerwear, but probably not athletics. However, it just entered the arena of performance footwear with the launch of two running shoes. The brand’s foray into this category includes two sneakers that both feature Cole Haan’s classic style paired with performance technology. They’re tough enough to handle an endurance run, but so good-looking you’ll want to wear them all the time.

The first style is a lightweight sneaker called the Zerogrand Outpace Running Shoe. It has a comfortable, responsive midsole designed to keep up with your speed, but it’s also ideal for more casual runners just looking to get moving. With shock-absorbing foam, layered cushioning, and rubber traction on the bottom of the shoe, it’s supportive whether you’re jogging outside or running errands. Plus, the shoe’s exterior is partially reflective for visibility after the sun goes down.

Cole Haan also dropped the Zerogrand Overtake Running Shoe. This sneaker offers many of the same features as the Zerogrand Outpace Running Shoe—including a breathable upper, a supportive midsole, a rubber outsole for grip, and reflective materials for safety—but if your goal is to beat your personal best time, this pair of sneakers is for you. It was designed to move seamlessly with quick feet, providing shock-absorbing cushioning that rebounds for energy return and tread for traction on just about any surface.

