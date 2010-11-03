6 Cool-Weather Flats You’ll Love
Slow Chill Skimmers by Anthropologie
What better way to give your look a feminine touch than with these bow-adorned slippers? The cozy, gray wool is easy to match, too.
To buy: $195, anthropologie.com.
Kegerries by Aldo
When you’re bored of your same-old loafers and pumps, slip on these trendy faux-leather oxfords for a polished yet cool look. Also available in dark brown and black.
To buy: $50, aldoshoes.com.
Michelle Over-the-Knee Suede Boot by Calvin Klein
These tall boots look sleek and sophisticated in black suede, while the rubber soles and padded footbeds keep your feet cushioned all day long. Wear them over slim pants for a streamlined silhouette. Also available in taupe suede, light grey suede, and black leather.
To buy: $239, calvinklein.com.
Bectify Flats by Aerosoles
Patent leather provides a nice contrast against the perforated suede of this classic ballet-inspired pick. Slip them on with any of your 9-to-5 looks.
To buy: $69, piperlime.com.
Bardot Lace-Up Boot by Miz Mooz
These leather lace-ups are dressed up with wingtip detailing and faux fur lining, making them perfect to sport with skinny jeans and a cozy sweater, or a plain skirt and tights. Also available in grey and brown.
To buy: $110, infinityshoes.com.
Bradley Boot by Nine West
Pull on a more grown-up version of leather motorcycle boots for weekend jaunts like football games or apple picking. You’ll look cute (and feel comfortable) every time.
To buy: $80, ninewest.com.
