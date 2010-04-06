10 Classy Clogs

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Gabriella Imperatori-Penn
Carve out room in your closet for the wooden-soled shoe, now enjoying a stylish revival.
Twistin the Night Away by Seychelles

A cone heel and slim straps offer a fashion-forward twist on the style. Also in off-white and pewter.

To buy: $100, seychellesfootwear.com.

Woven Floral by No. 6

With a fresh floral print and a peep-toe design, this leather slingback cheers up your denim.

To buy: $225, no6store.com for contact information.

Bronze by Cape Clogs

A low heel and versatile bronze leather make this the perfect everyday slip-on. Also available in eight other solid colors.

To buy: $85, capeclogs.com.

Closed Toe Twist by Rachel Comey

This buttery-soft braided-leather pick dresses up your casual looks.

To buy: $403, twentythirtyforty.net.

Quixote by Matt Bernson

Gold-tone hardware and a 4½-inch wedge elevate distressed leather.

To buy: $187, 212-941-7634.

Dorcas by Pedro Garcia

Nude leather is versatile and makes legs look longer.

To buy: $440, nordstrom.com.

Remlin by Laurence Dacad

Pyramid studs toughen up a timeless black leather clog.

To buy: $365, e-mail info@gregmillsshowroom.com.

Amilynn by Born

The polyurethane heel offers more shock absorption than wood. Also available in black.

To buy: $95, bornshoes.com.

Rattan and Wood by Strenesse Blue

For chunky shoe-phobes: a sleek, low-heeled rattan-and-wood pick. Available in raspberry and blue (shown).

To buy: $190, 610-525-1109 to purchase from Latrice.

Sherika by Jean-Michel Cazabat

Thanks to a 4½-inch stiletto heel and an open-toe cut, “sexy clog” is not an oxymoron.

To buy: $375, 214-871-3620 to purchase from Stanley Korshak.

