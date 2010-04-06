10 Classy Clogs
Twistin the Night Away by Seychelles
A cone heel and slim straps offer a fashion-forward twist on the style. Also in off-white and pewter.
To buy: $100, seychellesfootwear.com.
Woven Floral by No. 6
With a fresh floral print and a peep-toe design, this leather slingback cheers up your denim.
To buy: $225, no6store.com for contact information.
Bronze by Cape Clogs
A low heel and versatile bronze leather make this the perfect everyday slip-on. Also available in eight other solid colors.
To buy: $85, capeclogs.com.
Closed Toe Twist by Rachel Comey
This buttery-soft braided-leather pick dresses up your casual looks.
To buy: $403, twentythirtyforty.net.
Quixote by Matt Bernson
Gold-tone hardware and a 4½-inch wedge elevate distressed leather.
To buy: $187, 212-941-7634.
Dorcas by Pedro Garcia
Nude leather is versatile and makes legs look longer.
To buy: $440, nordstrom.com.
Remlin by Laurence Dacad
Pyramid studs toughen up a timeless black leather clog.
To buy: $365, e-mail info@gregmillsshowroom.com.
Amilynn by Born
The polyurethane heel offers more shock absorption than wood. Also available in black.
To buy: $95, bornshoes.com.
Rattan and Wood by Strenesse Blue
For chunky shoe-phobes: a sleek, low-heeled rattan-and-wood pick. Available in raspberry and blue (shown).
To buy: $190, 610-525-1109 to purchase from Latrice.
Sherika by Jean-Michel Cazabat
Thanks to a 4½-inch stiletto heel and an open-toe cut, “sexy clog” is not an oxymoron.
To buy: $375, 214-871-3620 to purchase from Stanley Korshak.
