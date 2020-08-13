This Best-Selling Sneaker That Always Has a Waitlist Is Back in All New Colors

If there are two things we love, they’re a fresh shade of paint and comfortable sneakers. If you’re wondering how these two things are related, allow us to introduce you to Cariuma and Pantone’s new collection of sneakers. Yes, the same beloved paint brand that declares the color of the year each winter teamed up with footwear brand Cariuma, which is known for racking up large waitlists of people trying to get their hands on its latest sneaker drops, for an ongoing partnership.