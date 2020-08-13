This Best-Selling Sneaker That Always Has a Waitlist Is Back in All New Colors

If there are two things we love, they’re a fresh shade of paint and comfortable sneakers. If you’re wondering how these two things are related, allow us to introduce you to Cariuma and Pantone’s new collection of sneakers. Yes, the same beloved paint brand that declares the color of the year each winter teamed up with footwear brand Cariuma, which is known for racking up large waitlists of people trying to get their hands on its latest sneaker drops, for an ongoing partnership.
Last year, Cariuma and Pantone unveiled a sneaker available in Classic Blue, the official hue of 2020. However, like so many of Cariuma’s newly launched styles, the blue lace-ups sold out after just a week of pre-orders and amassed a 5,000-person waitlist. Then, in late July of this year, the pair announced a larger collection featuring Cariuma’s best-selling Oca canvas sneakers in five fall-ready colors inspired by naturally occurring shades from around the world.
While it was originally only available for pre-order, the highly anticipated collection officially launched on August 12. Now, you can shop the classic lace-up sneaker in Blueprint, meant to mimic to color of the ocean; Moonless Night, inspired by the evening sky; Bungee Cord, a cliff-like gray hue; Snow White, inspired by, well, snow; and Picante, a burnt red that’s reminiscent of Sedona’s desert landscape. All of the colors are available in the classic low-top Oca sneakers, but you can also snag a pair of high-tops from the collection in Bungee Cord and Moonless Night.
Not only are the sneakers cute and comfortable, but they’re also sustainably produced. Made with cotton, rubber, and cork, the sneakers feature high-quality raw materials. They’re even shipped in recycled packaging that you can recycle again once you’ve unboxed your new sneaks. Oh, and did we mention Cariuma plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers it sells?
Moreover, Cariuma’s Oca canvas sneakers already have thousands of five-star reviews—3,299, to be exact. After a quick scan of some of the customer feedback, it’s clear most shoppers agree the shoes are comfortable, supportive, and cute. What more could you ask for?
Ahead, take a look at the popular sneakers in the new Pantone-approved colors and order a pair for yourself before they inevitably sell out, like Cariuma shoes so often do.