Pantone Just Dropped a Sneaker Collab in Its 2021 Colors of the Year That’s Sure to Sell Out

Pantone unveiled not one, but two colors of the year for 2021 as part of its annual trend forecast. Every December, the paint brand picks a color to represent the times, and this year it chose Illuminating, a bright yellow hue, and Ultimate Gray, a cool neutral. These illustrate the dichotomy of optimism for the future and acknowledgment of the struggles so many are facing right now.
Pantone’s decided color of the moment tends to end up in homes and wardrobes alike, and this year is no different. Popular footwear brand Cariuma has teamed up with Pantone for the third time to offer limited-edition sneakers—which just launched for pre-order today—in both Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, and they’re sure to sell out fast.
Cariuma is known for its comfortable sneakers that sell out and rack up waitlists of thousands of people who want to get their hands on the kicks. For example, last year when the two brands collaborated on a shoe in Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue, it sold out after just a week of pre-orders and then racked up a 5,000-person waitlist.
With this in mind, you’ll need to act fast to secure a pair of sneakers in the new yellow and gray colors. The shades are available in Cariuma’s popular Oca Low style, which is 100 percent vegan and made with organic cotton canvas material. It also has a recycled rubber outsole and a plant-based, memory foam insole.
You can pre-order a pair in one of the trending colors today to ensure delivery by mid-February. Don’t delay, because these limited-edition colors that serve as “a reminder that light and dark exist harmoniously and in tandem,” according to the brand, will be gone before you know it.