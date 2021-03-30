Hundreds of People Asked for a Slip-on Version of This Popular Sneaker, and It Worked

In 2021, comfort and function are the only pillars of footwear that really matter (there, we said it). There's no time for painful heels, fussy buckles, or elaborate laces. Instead, we're looking for shoes that are durable, easy to wear, and a cinch to clean; bonus points if they're cute and sustainably made, too. That's exactly what you'll find in Cariuma's newest style: a slip-on version of the brand's best-selling Ibi sneaker.
First and foremost, the lace-free shoes have a classic design that you can wear with virtually any outfit. They're available in multiple colors, so you can keep it neutral with plain white or spice it up with bright red, yellow, and more saturated hues.
The next box they check? Comfort. Made with a lightweight bamboo-knit upper and a rubber-like outsole sourced from sugar cane, the shoes have an ergonomic shape and provide a supportive platform for your feet.
As you might have guessed based on the materials, they're seriously eco-friendly. In fact, according to Cariuma, the new Ibi slip-on is the world's lowest carbon footprint sneaker ever made, creating three times fewer emissions than an average tennis shoe.
At least 1,000 people reached out via social media and email asking for a slip-on version of its Ibi sneaker, according to a brand rep. Now fans have gotten what they asked for, and the easy-to-wear shoe is available to order—but it might not be for long.
Based on the popularity of the original Ibi—it's sold out four times, and a total of 20,000 people have signed up for its waitlist since it launched in 2019—we're expecting the slip-on to sell out quickly, too. So if you want to add the comfy, sustainable shoe to your footwear collection, you'll have to act fast. Pick your favorite color and order a pair today.
To buy: $98; cariuma.com.