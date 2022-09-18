These Cozy Birkenstock Clogs Are Bound to Sell Out, so Scoop Up a Pair While You Can

Do you remember the first time you wore certain pieces? I can still describe the very first pair of jeans I wore in elementary school (they were bootcut with an embroidered flower on the pocket), and I can also still imagine the feeling of sliding my feet into a pair of clogs in middle school and high school. Because nearly every style seems to come back around, clogs are officially trending again—and like other Nordstrom shoppers, I have my eyes on this cozy pair of Birkenstock clogs that seem perfect for fall and winter.

The Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs feature a leather upper and a real shearling lining to add warmth to the shoes for chilly fall and winter days. Plus, the cork and latex footbed forms to the shape of your foot and has arch support to add comfort to the slip-on shoes—plus the synthetic sole keeps you steady as you walk.You can also ensure that your shoes fit perfectly by adjusting the buckle closure.

nordstrom.com

To buy: $170; nordstrom.com.

"I love these. Great support—so warm and cozy," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I'm a runner and have been fighting a stubborn case of plantar fasciitis. I've found that Birkenstocks are the only shoes that I can wear without pain," added another shopper who said the clogs are "so comfortable."

The clogs are available in six colors (mink/natural, pink clay/natural, lavender suede, black, purple fog, and stone coin suede) and in sizes ranging from 5 to 10.5. But if you run in between sizes, Nordstrom suggests ordering the next size up because the clogs do run small—and shoppers agree. Once your lightweight pair arrives, the retailer's stylist, Lauren, suggests pairing them with "cargo pants, a graphic tee, and a denim jacket."

nordstrom.com

To buy: $170; nordstrom.com.

"If you're in-between sizes, I would suggest getting the slightly larger option. Birkenstocks aim for healthy alignment of your feet, and you don't want them squished at all," shared a shopper who also highlighted how they like having the ability to adjust the buckle to find a great fit for their feet. They continued, "They're made in Germany, and I can tell I'm going to have these for years and years."

This fall, add a little nostalgia and a whole lot of warmth to your everyday style by slipping into a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs. You can shop for a pair online at Nordstrom for $170, but act fast because we expect this style to sell out.