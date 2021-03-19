Our Favorite Slipper Company Is Selling Sneakers Now—and They’re Just as Comfortable as You’d Expect

It's no secret that, here at Real Simple, we love Birdies. Back when we all worked in the same office, not our homes, there were more than a few days when several editors were wearing a pair of Birdies. It's easy to understand why: The soft, supportive, slipper-style shoes are the definition of cute, comfortable footwear. Perfect for around the house, they also have a thick, no-slip rubber sole that lets them go outside (and even to the office) without it looking like you're wearing slippers at all. (The Starling shoes are even a favorite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.)
Considering how much I've relied on my Birdies, you can imagine my delight when I learned that the company was launching its very first sneaker: the Swift.
As the first-ever sneaker designed for outdoor wear from Birdies, the Swift combines the sophisticated look and seven-layer cushioned insole of the Starling with a sturdy anti-slip sole for street, park, and on-the-go wear. And it lives up to the Birdies standard: My pair is as supportive as the running sneakers I wear for long pandemic walks, with a chic look that's as appropriate for a casual day at the office (whenever those happen again) as it is for a day in the park.
While the supportiveness of these shoes is something I value highly, it's also worth noting that the cushioned insole is removable, for those who care to do so, and the shoe is pretty lightweight. Best of all, it feels sturdy: While I love my Birdies Starling slippers, they are a little delicate for a trip to the park or a day of errands around town. The Swift sneakers, on the other hand, feel up for anything.
The Swift is available in four classic colors—Leopard, Gold, Black, and Shell—and three cute seasonal colors—Sunrise, Night Sky, and Nutmeg. The upper is made of leather, leather and suede, or calf hair, depending on which color you select, for a high-quality feel and a long-lasting make that doesn't cost a total fortune.