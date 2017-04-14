These Are the Only Shoes You Need in Your Closet

What is it with women and shoes? It’s like we feel the need to collect these fancy objects, but most of them are not as functional (or as comfortable) as they are pretty, so we stick to our favorites and the rest wind up collecting dust.



We took a good hard look at the day-to-day lives of many women, and figured out that we can make it through virtually any situation with only seven pairs on hand. Not only is that going to save you some serious closet space, it will also cut down on those mornings when you stare into the abyss of your closet wondering what to wear—sometimes, the problem is just too many options.



Paring the choices down to a “capsule closet”—that is, a collection that has only the best essentials—makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze (and your wallet will thank you, too). The seven shoes you should really have in your closet range from a comfortable sandal to a high-powered pump, so you will be covered for every occasion, from the beach to the boardroom. We considered every season, so you will be set for the whole year.



Having less than ten pairs of footwear may sound scary, but we promise that you will be pleasantly surprised by how versatile these options can be. Declutter your closet of the shoes you never wear—these seven pairs are about to make your life so much simpler (without sacrificing an ounce of style).