These Are the Only Shoes You Need in Your Closet
We took a good hard look at the day-to-day lives of many women, and figured out that we can make it through virtually any situation with only seven pairs on hand. Not only is that going to save you some serious closet space, it will also cut down on those mornings when you stare into the abyss of your closet wondering what to wear—sometimes, the problem is just too many options.
Paring the choices down to a “capsule closet”—that is, a collection that has only the best essentials—makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze (and your wallet will thank you, too). The seven shoes you should really have in your closet range from a comfortable sandal to a high-powered pump, so you will be covered for every occasion, from the beach to the boardroom. We considered every season, so you will be set for the whole year.
Having less than ten pairs of footwear may sound scary, but we promise that you will be pleasantly surprised by how versatile these options can be. Declutter your closet of the shoes you never wear—these seven pairs are about to make your life so much simpler (without sacrificing an ounce of style).
Nude Heels
Pumps are a great go-to for that big meeting you have coming up—or for date night for that matter. If you’re only going to buy a pair, look for ones that are similar in color to your skin (we like this style from Sam Edelman, which comes in a range of colors)—they’ll have an elongating effect on your legs, and you won’t have to worry about your shoes clashing with your outfit.
Ankle Boot
Don’t pack your ankle boots away for winter—the simple silhouette is more versatile than you think. They can go with anything, from a floral, floaty dress to a pair of white jeans for a little added “boho” kick. Pro tip: Booties are particularly great for concerts and weekend flea markets—anywhere you’ll be on your feet a lot but do not want to be exposed to the, er, elements like you would be in sandals.
Black Heels
If office-appropriate pumps are a wardrobe workhorse, consider dress sandals the ace up your sleeve. The minimalist style won’t come across as heavy with airy dresses and skirts, and their go-with-everything simplicity will have you reaching for these more often than you think. Switch it up every once in a while and sport these with a pair of boyfriend jeans for an unexpected look with a lot of style.
Flat Sandal
Have you ever made it through a summer without a trusty pair of sandals? (We’re guessing the answer is a resounding “No.”) These warm-weather staples will help you keep your cool (in both senses of the word) all spring and summer long. Wear them anywhere, from the carpool line to the beach, for as long as the weather permits. Try them in a neutral so they’ll go with everything in your closet. If you’re really feeling bold, go for a bright pair to bring in a little unexpected color.
Sneaker
Whether you are actually going to the gym or just sporting an athleisure outfit, sneakers are a must-have. It’s particularly serendipitous when you find a functional pair that can double as a fashion shoe. Enter the Nike Flyknit: Made for runners, their low profile and non-traditional knit material means you can also wear them on the street (without looking like you’ve just wrapped up a workout). A sleek, black option will go with all of your gym outfits, and will also work if you pair them with a denim dress to run errands on the weekend.
Tall Boot
Once a trend, over-the-knee boots have become a full-fledged wardrobe staple, and for good reason. They can easily transition from day-to-night, and can make an okay outfit instantly stand out from the crowd. Pair them with a long dress for an effortlessly cool look, or with jeans for a more relaxed weekend vibe. Opt for black or a soft taupe for maximum styling flexibility, and look for a pair like these with an adjustable tie at the top so you can customize your fit.
Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are necessary for any girl-on-the-go—this comfortable classic should be in everyone’s closet. On days when you just can’t bear to wear heels to the office, a ballet flat is the perfect option for still looking put together. Pair them with a skirt or dress during the work week, or with jeans for a chic weekend outfit. Opt for a pair in a soft metallic gold, which pairs well with anything, just like a neutral, but adds a better-than-basic pop to your look. A pair like these, with a flexible sole, will keep your feet happy all day long.
