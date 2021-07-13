I Can't Stop Wearing These Lightweight Sneakers That Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist 

While reruns of Sex and the City would have you believe New Yorkers run around town in strappy Manolo Blahniks, people who typically walk at least a few miles every day can more likely be found in a pair of supportive sneakers. After walking countless miles in the city over the last two years, I've become somewhat of a comfortable shoe connoisseur. I have my upscale sneakers, my serious running shoes, and my trendy slip-ons. The most recent addition to my collection: A pair of lightweight everyday white sneakers that truly go with everything.