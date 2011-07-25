Athletic Shoes for All Foot Types
New Balance 871
Best Cross Trainers for Supinators: Dubbed the “Boot Camp” shoe, this style has been specifically designed to get you through intense fitness classes with ease. Its extra wide toe box allows you to make quick side-to-side moves, while the flexible, shock-absorbing sole speaks to those with higher arches.
To buy: $85, shopnewbalance.com.
Featured August 2011
Adidas Adizero Aegis
Best Running Sneakers for Supinators: Practically light as air, these sneakers have a minimal, soft construction, which is ideal for supinators’ typically rigid feet. The mesh upper offers the ultimate breathability for your feet as well. Also available in fresh pink/black.
To buy: $120, shopadidas.com.
Sketchers Pro T-R
Best Cross Trainers for Neutral Feet: Whereever your workout takes you—from the elliptical machine and the weight room to outdoor trails—these colorful kicks keep up providing the perfect balance of stability and cushioning. The ridged bottom guarantees you’ll stay sure footed. Also available in black.
To buy: $80, sketchers.com.
Asics GEL-Kayano 17
Best Running Sneakers for Neutral Feet: Extra cushion at the forefoot makes for an effortless and more efficient gait. Another special feature? The added three millimeters of height actually serves a purpose: to relieve tension in your Achilles’ tendon. Available in four colors.
To buy: $140, asicsamerica.com.
Ecco Biom Train
Best Cross Trainers for Pronators: While many sneakers specifically made for pronators end up feeling heavy and bulky, these are surprisingly lightweight. You can also expect a precise fit: Ecco designed these trainers using data compiled from over 2,500 different shapes of feet.
To buy: $145, eccousa.com.
Brooks Addiction 9
Best Running Sneakers for Pronators: This brand prides itself on their motion-control technology, which is exactly what pronators need most. Featuring maximum stability and a roomy base, this pair fits the widest of feet and provides a solid platform for running.
To buy: $100, brooksrunning.com.
