Once you know what kind of exercise (and corresponding motion) you plan to do, examine the design of the shoes you’re considering. There are generally four parts of the shoe to look over, from the bottom of the shoe to the top.

First, sole and tread is what contacts the ground and provides traction, important in fall prevention. Shoes range from a completely smooth sole and tread for indoor exercise to medium for sidewalk or asphalt exercise to big and blocky for off-road trail workouts. The cushioning will be mostly in the heel of the sole. Try on a few shoes to find out what cushion level is most comfortable.

Next, look at heel rise: the position of your heel being slightly higher than your toes. This position promotes forward-motion.

Toe box is where your toes are in your shoe, and is often thought of as width.

Ankle support has to do with where the shoe lines up above or below your ankle (picture high-tops or low-tops). Where the material lands around the ankle either allows or restricts ankle motion to the inside or the outside.