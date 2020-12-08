The Comfortable Waterproof Boots That Sell Out Every Season Are Back in Stock

Finding a shoe that’s just as stylish as it is comfortable is no easy task. And when you do find one that checks both boxes, the chance that it’s also designed to stand up to the elements might seem like too much to ask. But that’s not to say that shoes with all of these factors don’t exist—you just need to know where to look.
According to shoppers, the search may end at Ariat. The once equestrian-focused company was founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot” and has since made its mark on the industry as a footwear staple. And while Ariat continues to offer a broad selection of its timeless western boots, it’s now the brand’s Wexford ankle boots that continue to sell out time and time again.
The Chelsea-style ankle boot is one of the retailer’s best-selling styles, and for good reason. It's made with Ariat’s custom cushioning insoles that provide all-day comfort, while still maintaining a sleek exterior. But what really sets the popular boot apart from the crowd is its waterproof leather finish that’s built to hold up to the elements—whether you’re facing rain, snow, or slush—so you can get your wear out of them all season long.
With a collective 4.9-star rating from satisfied customers who’ve already added them to their shoe collection, the Wexford Waterproof Boots are backed with glowing reviews about how stylish, versatile, and durable they are.
“Bought these boots as a practical city boot that could transition into outdoor activities,” one reviewer said. “I’ve owned many Ariat’s in the past so I had high expectations and these shoes have exceeded everything. Were comfortable right out of the box with minimal breaking in necessary. They’re heavy enough to signal high quality but easy to wear for miles at a time. I would marry these shoes if I could.”
What’s more, Ariat promises that these Chelsea boots (like all of its footwear) go through a total of 150 steps during construction to ensure they’re made with the brand’s high standard of craftsmanship. If you’re ready for a boot that combines comfort with style and stands up to the elements, consider this your sign. Head to Ariat to snag the shopper-favorite Wexford Waterproof Boots while they’re still in stock.