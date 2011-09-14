7 Must-Have Ankle Booties to Shop This Fall
Cole Haan Nella Bootie
Basic black booties are always a safe shoe option, but this ultra-chic pair is proof that gray is the new neutral. Crafted from touchable suede, these versatile booties wear well with everything from dresses to jeans.
To buy: $200; colehaan.com.
Topshop Block Heel Bootie
A flared, stacked heel lends added edge to this otherwise simple black bootie. Available in classic black or fall-ready burgundy, these '70s-inspired kicks look best with flared jeans or bohemian dresses.
To buy: $65; nordstrom.com.
Thursday Boot Co. Downtown Booties
This minimalist style is the no-fail shoe your fall wardrobe needs. Available in black, brown, gray, and cream, this full-grain leather bootie features comfortable details like rubber heels and padded insoles so your feet won't suffer.
To buy: $140; thursdayboots.com.
Margaux The Boot
This Margaux boot transitions seamlessly from day to night. Crafted from Italian suede and leather, this almond-toe ankle boot has a 2.5-inch block heel and plush foam padding.
To buy: $325; margauxny.com.
Steve Madden Rockstar Bootie
For an ankle boot with a bit of flair, the appropriately named Rockstar booties by Steve Madden are ideal for weekend wear. Pair them with black jeans and a lived-in tee for the ultimate brunch-ready look.
To buy: $80; nordstrom.com.
Dolce Vita Shanta Booties
Available in an array of shades and on-trend textures, these chic ankle booties feature an exaggerated pointed toe and 3-inch heel.
To buy: $132; dolcevita.com.
Ecco GTX Boot
For an ankle boot that's designed to last, this durable rubber shoe is both lightweight and flexible, making it ideal for foul weather.
To buy: $150; us.ecco.com.