Coronavirus Can Travel on Shoes—So I Wear These Machine Washable Sneakers

I’m wearing Allbirds Wool Runners every day of my self-quarantine. The reason I’m so obsessed with these sneakers is that they’re machine washable, which is crucial in the age of coronavirus. The CDC recently released a report revealing that the soles of shoes can carry coronavirus. Now, infectious disease experts “highly recommend that persons disinfect shoe soles” after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients—or if you want to be extra safe. I had a hunch that sanitizing my sneakers was a good idea, and after reading the CDC report, I’m doubling down on my Allbirds enthusiasm.

I also love supporting Allbirds, a sneaker brand that has donated over $500,000 worth of shoes to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. You can help the company give back by buying a pair of Allbirds through the Women’s Healthcare Donation Bundle, which donates a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional in need with every purchase. This sets up a win-win for you because you’ll be simultaneously helping a good cause and picking up shoes that are super easy to sanitize—just toss them in the washing machine and leave them out to dry. But Allbirds are so great, they were actually my everyday sneaker even before coronavirus.

Years ago, I heard the hype about Allbirds supposedly being the world’s most comfortable shoe loved by CEOs and celebrities alike and, to be honest, I was skeptical. Then I borrowed my mom’s pair one day, and my world was forever changed. The Wool Runners by Allbirds cradled my feet with superfine merino wool from New Zealand. They didn’t feel like sneakers; they felt like slippers. I could even wear them sockless because they’re moisture-wicking to minimize odor. I was wearing my mom’s Allbirds so often, she gave them to me, then bought a second pair for herself so we could match.

The soles provide a slight bounce that delights me with every step. The sneakers are lightweight and compressible, making them the perfect travel shoe. I wore my Allbirds while going on a pilgrimage across Japan and circumnavigating Ireland via sea voyage. My Allbirds have seen the insides of so many airports during my travels—and now that I’m sheltering-in-place, they’re still my go-to. I wear my Wool Runners during my daily quarantine walks, knowing I can wash them afterwards to be safe.

Clearly, I’m not alone in my adoration of Allbirds. The sustainably made footwear is a favorite of celebrities like Hillary Duff, Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and Mila Kunis, so I’m in good company. The Wool Runners also have a near-perfect rating of 4.9 on Allbirds site, with reviewers sharing sentiments like, “I feel like I’m walking on a small cloud.” Reading all the glowing reviews has me feeling like a proud mom as I type this—while rocking my Wool Runners, of course.

For a soft, stylish sneaker that supports a good cause—and is machine washable—Allbirds is the best of the best. And with 22 shades to choose from, you’re sure to find a pair of Wool Runners that speaks to you.