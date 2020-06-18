You’d Never Guess This Cooling Underwear Is From a Sneaker Brand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Allbirds may be best known for its comfy machine-washable sneakers, but the sustainable brand just launched a line of underwear that’s as impressive as its beloved footwear. The collection includes thongs, briefs, boyshorts, and bralettes that you’ll want to wear nonstop this summer.

The pieces are made from Allbirds’ signature Trino material, which you might be familiar with if you own any of the brand’s breathable socks. Created with eucalyptus tree material, merino wool, and just a bit of spandex, the fabric offers a cooling effect and is better for the environment than other commonly used materials, like cotton and nylon. In fact, the underwear is carbon neutral, meaning Allbirds offsets all of the carbon dioxide released from the line’s production.

The result is a collection of soft and lightweight undergarments designed with natural materials you can feel good about. Not only are they made of renewable materials, but the pieces also wick away moisture and minimize odor for added comfort. And with warm summer weather here to stay, they’re sure to help you stay cool while you sleep or lounge around the house.

If the brand’s cult-favorite sneakers are any indication, it’s safe to assume the underwear line will be pretty popular. The pieces come in a variety of neutral colors, including Nimbus white, Raincloud black, and Malibu orange. They’re available in sizes XS to XXXL, with some exceptions depending on the style.

Keep scrolling for a first look at the brand new collection, and stock up on some underwear while you’re at it.

