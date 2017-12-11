Here’s How to Get Aldi’s Wildly Popular UK Slippers in the U.S.—for Just $7

Aldi fans are likely familiar with their great grocery deals, from smoked bacon to mixed nuts. But the popular budget grocery store chain also sells kitchen products and home goods—including a $60 stand mixer that rivals the classic KitchenAid.

The latest item to catch our eye? Cozy, fuzzy slippers. We first caught wind of their popularity after reading about their return to store shelves in the UK. On Thursday, December 14, the insanely popular sheepskin slippers (which look almost identical to UGGs) are returning to stores in Europe for a very low price of just £15 (about $20), according to Cosmopolitan UK.

While those exact slippers aren’t available stateside, Aldi locations in the U.S. are currently offering a deal on warm and cozy holiday products—including furry slippers.

Every week, the grocery store brings in nearly 100 new items as part of their ALDI Finds promotion. This week, in addition to Toys For Every Kid and Party Prep, one of the company's seasonal themes is “Good Night, Great Deals.” Both men’s and women’s Memory Foam Slippers are on sale for just $7 a pair, and children’s slippers (offered in Lion, Penguin, or Dog shapes) are just $4. They will be available beginning Wednesday, December 13—and we have every reason to believe they'll sell out fast.

