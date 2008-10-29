The 10 Most Comfortable Work Shoes
Cole Haan Genevieve OT Air Pump
$328, colehaan.com
Wearing a 3 1/4-inch heel is a breeze, thanks to these woven leather peeptoes made with the same cushioning technology used in Nike sneakers.
Seychelles Well Done
$84, zappos.com
These low, pointy-toe and classically styled leather wedges have a padded insole for extra relief.
Sam Edelman Farrah
$113, zappos.com
The square toe-boxes on these buckled patent leather one-inch heels, complete with flexible rubber bottoms, leave your toes plenty of wiggle room.
Geox D Cristal 1 Flat
$149, zappos.com
The soles of these flexible, lightweight leather-lined metallic flats have tiny patented perforations that allow your feet to breathe easy throughout the day.
Corso Como “Carson” Heel
$189, barefoottess.com
These two-tone leather oxfords―with a 3 1/4 inch stacked wedge heel, cushioned insole, and adjustable buckles―manage to be simultaneously timeless and fully fashion forward.
Sofft Venessa
$99, zappos.com
A stacked three-inch heel and cushioned insole provide traction and support in these retro-inspired t-straps. Bonus: The buckle is adjustable for a custom fit.
Bernardo Brad in Faux Snake Bronze
$146, bernadofootwear.com
A springy footbed makes these buckled metallic flats feel like a beloved pair of slippers.
Sperry Top-Sider Camden Wedge
$79, zappos.com
Wool and suede uppers provide plenty of ventilation on these preppy-chic one-inch-high wedges, which also come equipped with traction soles that won’t slip in wet conditions.
Dolce Vita “Pete” Flat
$106, barefoottess.com
The 3/4-inch stacked heel on these patent-leather Mary Janes with adjustable buckle closures gives just enough lift to make your trousers break perfectly.
Corso Como Zola Pump
$165, endless.com
Chunky heels are back in style, and not a moment too soon; these classically styled, Brazilian-made pumps scream “power lunch” while the padded leather insole is like a portable spa.