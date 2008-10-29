The 10 Most Comfortable Work Shoes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Cole Haan
This cushy footwear is both stylish and immensely wearable.
Cole Haan Genevieve OT Air Pump

Cole Haan

$328, colehaan.com

Wearing a 3 1/4-inch heel is a breeze, thanks to these woven leather peeptoes made with the same cushioning technology used in Nike sneakers.

Seychelles Well Done

Seychelles

$84, zappos.com

These low, pointy-toe and classically styled leather wedges have a padded insole for extra relief.

Sam Edelman Farrah

Sam Edelman

$113, zappos.com

The square toe-boxes on these buckled patent leather one-inch heels, complete with flexible rubber bottoms, leave your toes plenty of wiggle room.

Geox D Cristal 1 Flat

$149, zappos.com

The soles of these flexible, lightweight leather-lined metallic flats have tiny patented perforations that allow your feet to breathe easy throughout the day.

Corso Como “Carson” Heel

Corso Como on BarefootTess.com

$189, barefoottess.com

These two-tone leather oxfords―with a 3 1/4 inch stacked wedge heel, cushioned insole, and adjustable buckles―manage to be simultaneously timeless and fully fashion forward.

Sofft Venessa

Söfft Shoe

$99, zappos.com

A stacked three-inch heel and cushioned insole provide traction and support in these retro-inspired t-straps. Bonus: The buckle is adjustable for a custom fit.

Bernardo Brad in Faux Snake Bronze

Bernardo

$146, bernadofootwear.com

A springy footbed makes these buckled metallic flats feel like a beloved pair of slippers.

Sperry Top-Sider Camden Wedge

Sperry Topsider

$79, zappos.com

Wool and suede uppers provide plenty of ventilation on these preppy-chic one-inch-high wedges, which also come equipped with traction soles that won’t slip in wet conditions.

Dolce Vita “Pete” Flat

Dolce Vita on BarefootTess.com

$106, barefoottess.com

The 3/4-inch stacked heel on these patent-leather Mary Janes with adjustable buckle closures gives just enough lift to make your trousers break perfectly.

Corso Como Zola Pump

Corso Como

$165, endless.com

Chunky heels are back in style, and not a moment too soon; these classically styled, Brazilian-made pumps scream “power lunch” while the padded leather insole is like a portable spa.

