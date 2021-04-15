This Splurge-Worthy Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on Gently Used Bags

The biannual Handbag Revival event is going on now, and while supplies last, you can shop from three tiers of previously handled bags. Items categorized as "Almost Perfect" might have one or two visual imperfections, like a scratch or scuff, and you can order one for 20 percent off its original price. Then there are bags labeled "Perfect Enough," which have a maximum of three imperfections ranging from slight discolorations to small areas of wrinkled leather—these are 30 percent off. Lastly, you can save 40 percent (or more!) on "Perfectly Imperfect" purses and backpacks. These have two to four markings that you could easily spot, including minor dents. You can filter styles by condition to reveal lower prices in a variety of colors.