This Splurge-Worthy Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on Gently Used Bags

Your trusty work tote and favorite going-out purse may have collected a layer of dust hibernating in your closet over the past year, but there will be a time in the (hopefully!) near future when you'll once again need such accessories. And after months of having no reason to invest in a new bag, we have the perfect excuse for you to expand your collection. Senreve, a splurge-worthy brand with scores of structured handbags, sleek backpacks, and impossibly polished crossbody purses, is having a sale.
Worn by celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Gabrielle Union, the bags have quite the following. As you might have guessed, they're not exactly cheap; however, their superior quality and sharp looks make their hefty price tags well worth it. Senreve doesn't typically offer its bags at discounted prices, but right now, it's having an incredibly rare sale on gently handled merchandise (think bags used in photoshoots or displayed in showrooms), so you can scoop up a high-quality purse for a fraction of its usual price.
The biannual Handbag Revival event is going on now, and while supplies last, you can shop from three tiers of previously handled bags. Items categorized as "Almost Perfect" might have one or two visual imperfections, like a scratch or scuff, and you can order one for 20 percent off its original price. Then there are bags labeled "Perfect Enough," which have a maximum of three imperfections ranging from slight discolorations to small areas of wrinkled leather—these are 30 percent off. Lastly, you can save 40 percent (or more!) on "Perfectly Imperfect" purses and backpacks. These have two to four markings that you could easily spot, including minor dents. You can filter styles by condition to reveal lower prices in a variety of colors.
Not only does this sale allow shoppers to save on pricey bags, but it also prevents unnecessary waste. Think of it as a luxe virtual visit to a thrift store. And with Mother's Day just a few weeks away, it's a great way to spoil any mom in your life (or yourself). But be warned: Items are known to sell out fast, so shop quickly if you have your eye on something special. Keep scrolling to get started now.
