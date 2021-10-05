10 Comfortable Rain Boots That Are Actually Stylish—All on Sale at Zappos
If singing "rain, rain, go away" hasn't worked and you can't simply admire the weather from a cozy room indoors, it's time to whip out the wellies. You may be all squared away with a water-repelling coat, but if you've yet to find a pair of waterproof boots that are cute, comfortable, and not wildly expensive, you're in luck—Zappos has plenty to choose from.
The retailer has an entire section dedicated to boots with reduced prices, including rain boots. And these aren't your standard all-black pair of galoshes. Fortunately, like the style evolution of raincoats, their rubbery footwear counterparts have come a long way, too. There are numerous options that are able to keep your feet dry and keep all your drizzly day outfits looking chic at the same time.
Case in point? Zappos has slashed the prices on options from Hunter on both shorter and taller pairs in plenty of playful colors. Keds has several versions of its rain boots on sale as well, including the collaboration it did with Rifle Paper Co., which led to wonderfully flowery footwear. And, there are even rain boots with cats and dogs printed on them for a punny addition to your puddle-jumping ensemble.
Shop the following rain boots from Zappos, but hurry before sizes run out and prices go back up—you don't want to get caught out in the rain.
Related Items
Hunter Original Short Gloss Boots
Hunter knows how to do rain boots, so much so that the brand has approval from Queen Elizabeth. That being said, these boots can be expensive. Fortunately, a few pairs, including this stylish set, are on sale. Rather than your classic black boot, why not spice it up with a glossy bubblegum pink? "My first pair lasted over seven years before getting a crack in them," wrote one reviewer. "They are sturdy and waterproof and relatively easy to walk in, and I've walked A LOT in these boots, wearing them [for] nearly two years living in Europe, where I walked everywhere." They also noted that the color makes "rainy days much cheerier."
Joules Wellibob Chelsea Boot
These boots are the literal interpretation of the saying "it's raining cats and dogs," and they make your gray rainy day outfit feel cuter. Though the rubber boots are thick and sturdy, panels of stretchy goring and a padded insole make them comfy to wear while it's pouring. "The rubber is thick enough to be waterproof, but thin enough to be flexible and not rub on my ankle anywhere," explained a shopper. "They are easy to slip on and off at the door."
Western Chief Printed Tall Rain Boot
Puddles, long grass, and muddy terrain are no match for these tall boots with a sturdy sole. Plus, a floral pattern like this will make you want to wear them even when it's not raining. "I love these boots," wrote a reviewer. "They are a perfect fit with lots of support." While most found them comfy right off the bat, another shopper mentioned that there's plenty of room for additional insoles if you want to customize the comfort yourself.
Keds Rowan Rain Boots
Keds is known for its fun, classic sneakers, but it does a rather cute rain boot, too. The Rowan booties are ideal for running errands or commuting whether during a light drizzle or torrential downpour. They're available in a bright aqua, burgundy, and paisley print. They're a fall and springtime staple that give you a break from typical rain boots if you don't need knee-length coverage.
Skechers Pond - Lil Puddles
After the storm has blown over, or on mucky, damp winter days, a pair of duck boots is a no-brainer. Skechers' version of the timeless silhouette features a cloud-like memory foam insole, which is tough to find when it comes to rain boots. The neutral colors of the chic fabric and rubber also make it easy to fit in with the rest of your closet. One reviewer who bought them for their mother who has a bone spur noted that they're wide enough to accommodate. They also added: "The lining is warm and the memory foam makes them better than regular muck boots."
Joules Molly Welly
These half-and-half print boots are perfect for infusing a little style into your rainy day attire. While they primarily defend against rain, these waterproof, pull-on shoes are perfect for other wet and mucky situations too. "I am soaked from head to toe for eight hours a day; I am also standing the entire day," wrote a customer who works at a dog groomer. "They are pretty comfy and so far the water that splashes all over me has yet to seep into the boots." They also mentioned that they've experienced "no squeezing or bruising on my shins, which seems to happen with many boots."
Bogs Patch Ankle Boot Deco Poppy
Bright flowers are the best way to combat dull days, especially when they're wearable like the ones on Bogs' ankle boots. They're not only cute, but well-designed, too. The built-in handles make them easy to pull on and carry and the inner lining helps wick away moisture, be it from sweat or an unexpected shower. "These are perfection," said one reviewer. "I immediately put them on when they arrived and I was surprised by the arch support provided by the shoe. I have two other rain/garden shoes but they offer no support at all."
Western Chief Simple Dot Rain Boot
Polka dots are a perfect pattern for a rain boot, and this tall Western Chief pair is proof. The tread on the soles, the knee-length height, and their breathable lining make them a great option for any kind of inclement weather. Though some rain boots can run a little tight, these ones have a roomier fit according to shoppers, making them perfect for anyone with wider feet.
Hunter Huntress Field Boot
Another sturdy option from Hunter comes in the form of its classic Field boot. It features a tread that grips and flicks away slippery mud and a tall shaft to keep your shins from getting soaked. Huntress is a slightly shorter line of boots, which makes it perfect for people who may find the Hunter Field line a bit too high. One reviewer noted that their first pair "endured years of Northeast winters and heavy wear." They also added, "These boots were a big investment at the time but well worth it for how long they held up. Plus they are cuter and more work-appropriate than more rigid varieties so I don't feel bad wearing them into the office when it's pouring!"
Keds Rifle Paper Company Rubber Boot
You may be familiar with Rifle Paper Company's chic planners and floral-laden stationery. Now, the patterns have been printed onto rain boots in a collaboration with Keds. Their tab allows for an easy pull-on and pull-off and a breathable, lightly padded insole keeps your feet comfortable while walking. And that little extra heel on the boot is another design choice anyone can get behind.