Pastel-Colored Accessories
Stylish Hat
Bad hair day? Keep it under wraps with this cheery Fred Flare Lemonade Button Trim Cap. White trim and a button detail give the viscose and linen topper a preppy touch, while the lemon color flatters many complexions.
To buy: $26, fredflare.com.
Comfortable Flats
Penny loafers are prettier in pink. Pair Topshop’s Morris Patent Loafers with floral skirts and lightweight pants.
To buy: $55, topshop.com.
Inexpensive Sunglasses
No need to invest in a pair of spectacles in a spring color. These Old Navy Wayfarers are so affordable you can buy them in all six colors.
To buy: $9.50, oldnavy.com.
Roomy Carryall
Large enough to hold magazines and a laptop for a spring break flight, this Self-Tie Leather Hobo from Gap is a pale enough shade of yellow to match virtually everything in your wardrobe.
To buy: $198, gap.com.
Lightweight Scarf
This chic cotton-and-silk scarf from Banana Republic is ideal for chilly spring mornings and evenings. A timeless watercolor print in muted shades of green, yellow, and gray, the scarf is easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.
To buy: $59, bananarepublic.com.
Statement Necklace
This Super Candy by Candace Ang Studded Satin Necklace looks stunning atop a black shift or worn with jeans and a white T-shirt.
To buy: $68, urbanoutfitters.com.
Feminine Handbag
This Angie & Lola satchel has a lot to offer: A wipe-clean plastic exterior, a kiss-lock pouch for keeping necessities handy, and a pale ocean blue shade that won’t clash with any color.
To buy: $50, target.com.
Pretty Hair Accessory
Instead of using a boring bobby pin, clip your hair with this beautiful Rosy-Posy hairpin from Anthropologie. The silk fabric is delicate, but the pin, at three inches diameter, is substantial enough not to get hidden by your locks. (Also in purple and neutral.)
To buy: $15, anthropologie.com.
Unique Jewelry
Designed by a company known for its whimsical, well-made charms, this 18-karat gold ice cream cone pendant by Rosato Milano is a collectible you’ll have in your family for generations. The sparkling pastel enamel overlay gives it shimmer.
To buy: $360, forzieri.com.
Versatile Belt
Break up a monotone outfit with one of these charming chain-linked belts―in pink, taupe, and cream―adorned with faux patent-leather blossoms.
To buy: $19, newport-news.com.
