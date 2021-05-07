I Can Comfortably Walk 20,000 Steps in These Classic White Sneakers
If I needed to walk one thousand miles (like in Vanessa Carlton’s 2000s hit), I’d do it in one particular pair of white sneakers that left me with no foot pain, zero blisters, and a whole lot of memories after trekking 20,000 steps around New York City.
My friend had come to visit me back in January 2020—before things took a turn for the worst. Because I was still fairly new to the city and she had lots she wanted to see, we decided to do a walking tour, going from the Upper East Side all the way to Dumbo, Brooklyn. There was definitely some subway use thrown into the mix, but for the most part, our feet took us the 6 miles from point A to point B.
I knew good shoes were a must for this endeavor, and while I hadn’t put them through quite as much wear as I would that day, I decided to go with my Nothing New sneakers. They were classic, so they went well with my outfit, and they hadn’t caused me any pain on my daily work commute. Of course, 20,000 steps is no joke; I usually averaged about 8,000 a day, so this was really going to put them to the test.
To buy: $95; nothingnew.com
Little did I know, I would love these sneakers even more after spending all day in them. You know how sometimes you want to throw your shoes away after wearing them for hours on end? That didn’t happen with my Nothing New sneakers.
The classic white kicks that took me on a journey in NYC are obviously comfy, but they’re also eco-friendly. About six plastic bottles go into the making of each pair. The outsole, which offers just the right amount of bounce in each step, is made from recycled rubber, and the laces are made from post-consumer plastics. The insole features Ortholite Ecostep technology that supports feet, is antimicrobial, and obviously feels comfy. All in all, these sneakers are a winner through and through.
I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Thousands of shoppers have left five-star reviews about the sneakers. “These are the most comfortable shoes I've ever had from the start,” wrote one reviewer. “They are durable, multi-functional, and cute! I even (accidentally) wore them in snow and my feet stayed dry and warm.”
Worth mentioning: These Nothing New kicks are true to size, come in an array of colors (though I’m partial to white), and look good with everything from dresses to sneakers. You bet I’m stocking up for the summer.