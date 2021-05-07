I Can Comfortably Walk 20,000 Steps in These Classic White Sneakers

I knew good shoes were a must for this endeavor, and while I hadn’t put them through quite as much wear as I would that day, I decided to go with my Nothing New sneakers. They were classic, so they went well with my outfit, and they hadn’t caused me any pain on my daily work commute. Of course, 20,000 steps is no joke; I usually averaged about 8,000 a day, so this was really going to put them to the test.