Neon Shoes and Accessories for Fall
Light Up Your Wardrobe
Electric accents are brilliant additions to a closet stocked with neutrals.
Clockwise from top: Eric Javits turquoise velour hat, $350, 800-223-7440. Carolina Amato yellow leather gloves, $64, carolinaamato.com. Allison Daniel Designs purple velvet ring, $68, 917-903-7264.
Neon Sparks Anything
Invest in a few neon pieces; this look will still be hothothot in the spring.
Clockwise from top: Vince Camuto blue suede heels, $79, vincecamuto.com for stores. Echo chartreuse wool-and-silk scarf, $98, echodesign.com. Talbots aqua suede belt, $49, talbots.com for stores.
Just Add Opaque Tights
Dark navy or gray stockings look rich against the season’s jewel-tone shoes.
Clockwise from top: BC Footwear cobalt blue suede flats, $46, mishoes.net. Pour La Victoire green suede platforms, $175.50, pourlavictoire.com. J.Crew fuchsia satin loafers, $295, jcrew.com. Jean-Michel Cazabat olive velvet heels, $250, jeanmichelcazabat.com for stores. ShoeDazzle red faux-suede Mary Janes, $40, 888-508-1888.
Here’s a Bright Idea
A jolt of Technicolor is the perfect tune-up for a black-and-white outfit.
Top to bottom: Charming Charlie red wool hat, $15, charmingcharlie.com for stores. L.K. Bennett blue suede heels, $345, 404-991-5850. Ben-Amun red Italian resin bangle, $20, ben-amun.com. H&M orange plastic bangle, $6 for two, hm.com for stores.
Forget Matchy-Matchy
A green purse with orange shoes? Trust us.
Clockwise from top: Kenneth Jay Lane agate rock necklace, $175, 877-953-5264. Romygold green leather clutch, $385, romygold.com (available later this month). Talbots orange suede flats, $99, 800-825-2687.
Go Bold
A couple of lively shades really wake up tan tweeds, a camel coat, and, hey, even your good old khakis.
Clockwise from top: The Pashmina Store purple cashmere-and-silk scarf, $50, thepashminastore.com. Badgley Mischka purple glass-and-crystal earrings, $95, sequin-nyc.com (available later this month). Beirn turquoise snakeskin belt, $250, Shirise, 847-835-2595. H&M yellow faux-leather bag, $25, hm.com for stores.
Red Alert
Even just one piece that pops—like a lipstick red bag—will liven up an entire outfit.
Ann Taylor red leather bag, $178, anntaylor.com.
Expand Your Comfort Zone
Still feeling a bit color-shy? Stick to a shade you love, slightly amped up—citrus orange (coral but brighter), Kelly green (a more energized forest), or royal blue (your new navy).
Clockwise from top: Isaac Mizrahi Live! for QVC orange rayon scarf, $32.50, qvc.com. Ami Clubwear green velvet platforms: Unfortunately, these shoes are no longer available. Ben-Amun wide Italian resin bangle, $110, 212-944-6480. Kara by Kara Ross thin resin cuff, $240, kararossny.com. Kara by Kara Ross coral lizard necklace, $325, kararossny.com.