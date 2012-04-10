Great Monogrammed Jewelry and Accessories
Longchamp Your Very Own Le Pliage
Longchamp’s famous foldable nylon bag is now completely customizable. Take your pick of sizes from a petite clutch to a hefty weekender, then choose the colors, handles, hardware, and, of course, the monogram. Comes in 15 colors.
To buy: $55 to $200 (depending on size and features), longchamp.com.
Featured April 2012
Moon and Lola Acrylic Block Necklace
With graphic lettering in colorful acrylic, this nameplate has as much panache as a designer logo. Comes in three sizes and 23 colors.
To buy: $58 to $78, moonandlola.com.
Danielle Stevens Three Monogram Bracelet Set
Sleek and minimalist gold-plated bangles go just as well with floaty bohemian prints as they do with a corporate power dress.
To buy: $74, maxandchloe.com.
The Pink Monogram Needlepoint Monogrammed Loafer
Once you start padding about in these posh smoking slippers, you’ll feel like nothing less than royalty. Also available in a mule style.
To buy: $239, thepinkmonogram.com.
Blue Nile Oval Signet Ring
A traditional favorite looks completely modern in highly polished sterling silver.
To buy: $101, bluenile.com.
Tiny Tag Designs 2 Tag 14k Gold Filled Necklace
Commemorate the love between you and your sweetie, your two kids, or just get your own initials stamped on these stylish gold-filled charms.
To buy: $130, tinytagdesigns.com.
Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Charm Bracelet
As classic as it gets, this sterling silver link bracelet is heirloom-worthy. Can be engraved with up to three letters.
To buy: $275 plus $12 to $40 for engraving, tiffany.com.
L.L. Bean Custom Boat and Tote Bag
L.L. Bean canvas totes may be ubiquitous (and for good reason), but now you’ll be able to easily distinguish yours from the pack: Pick your own distinct color combos, then add a monogram.
To buy: $43 to $67 (depending on size and features), llbean.com.
