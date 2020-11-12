These Stylish $2 Disposable Face Masks Keep Selling Out

By now, face masks are likely a regular part of your wardrobe and daily routine. There’s no question about whether or not you should wear a face covering while in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (the CDC recommended everyone do so months ago), but the jury is still out on which face masks look and feel the best.
While reusable face masks are better for the environment and require a one-time purchase rather than regular restocks, disposable face masks have a lot to offer, too. They ensure hygienic protection with every use, most have built-in filters so you don’t have to buy your own, and don’t require regular laundering since you only wear them once—just be sure to clip the ear loops before throwing yours away to help protect the environment.
Want to give disposable options a try? Maskc, a relatively new brand, sells one of the best disposable face masks on the market—at least according to customer reviews and a few celebrity fans, including Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.
The masks have three-ply construction that allows for more than 95 percent bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE), according to the brand. An interior layer is made of breathable moisture-proof material, followed by a melt-blown center layer of fabric and a non-woven exterior layer. Plus, they have soft ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge for a better fit and easy breathing.
After taking a look at the many five-star reviews customers have left for the masks, it’s not difficult to imagine why multiple styles keep selling out. For instance, the leopard-print ones have been restocked eight times, and the brand’s best-selling blush pink masks followed the same pattern six times. Luckily, both items are currently back in stock and available now.
“These masks are for sure the best ones I have purchased,” one shopper wrote about the midnight black style.
Another reviewer, who tried out the tie-dye masks said, “I love the fit and stylish assortment of colors and designs. I’ll be ordering more!”
Others noted that the masks don’t end up stuck to your mouth or nose, allowing for superior breathability compared to some other options. Maskc even recommends using its face masks for working out—they’re that easy to breathe in.
You can order a pack of 10 disposable face masks (available in adult and kids’ sizes) in your favorite color or print for $18, which ends up being about $2 per mask. Take a look at some of the options, below, and snag a few today before the one you have your eye on sells out.