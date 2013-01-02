Smart and Stylish Winter Tights

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated January 14, 2013
Topshop.com
Each pair of these tights has something special—an eye-catching pattern, a secret lining—that makes it a standout.
Topshop Wine Modal Ribbed Tights

Topshop.com

Want to try a color? This deep wine is flattering and easy to pair up—it’s great with navy, chocolate, gray, and, of course, black.

To buy: $10, topshop.com.

Featured January 2013

Hue Floral Swirl Net Tights

Bloomingdales.com

Accessorize your trusty old LBD with striking floral lace tights to give it a new shot of style.

To buy: $18, bloomingdales.com.

Plush Fleece-Lined Tights

Barenecessities.com

When the weather outside is frightful, pull on tights lined with a thin insulating layer of fleece—you heard right, fleece! In black and charcoal.

To buy: $34, barenecessities.com.

Spanx Uptown Tight End Tights Cable Knit Sweater 1806

Herroom.com

The cable-knit texture looks cozy and cool with a corduroy skirt and a chunky sweater, but the control top ensures you’ll look sleek. Also in black.

To buy: $42, herroom.com.

Commando Pin Dot Premier Sheer

Wearcommando.com

A classic pin-dot pattern brings retro flair to the simplest pencil skirt. Plus the sleek waistband is gentle on skin: It won’t dig in and leave grooves.

To buy: $32, wearcommando.com.

Hanes Silk Reflections Boot Liner Control Top Tights

Barenecessities.com
Falke Soft Merino Tights

Figleaves.com

Love the look of wool tights but hate the itchiness that can come along with them? This luxurious pair is lined with soft cotton. Available also in anthracite, black, and wool white.

To buy: $59, figleaves.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel