Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra Is So Comfortable, It Leaves No Bulges in Sight
Finding the right bra is nothing short of a trial and error process. From cup size to width and wiring, everyone’s bra preferences are different, but the one thing most people can agree on is the need for comfort. Bras aren’t necessarily known to be the most comfortable undergarment to begin with, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t solutions out there. Take Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, for example, that’s designed to support you while making comfort a priority.
For starters, it’s very stretchy for a bra. Its fabric is made of 94 percent nylon and 6 percent spandex to contour to your chest, so if you still like your bras to fit a bit more snug underneath certain clothing, it’s not a problem. Since there’s no underwire involved, the bra feels less invasive on your body, while straps that are wider than the average bra are adjustable for your preferred level of support.
But what seems to really sell this bra is the additional padding on the sides that prevents underarm bulge. If you’re wearing this under a form-fitting top, you won’t have to worry about it squeezing underneath your arms and showing any lines under your clothes.
The Easy Does It Wire-Free bra is also size-inclusive, ranging from an extra small to 3XL. It’s also available in 10 different colors including butterscotch, lavender, black, white, shades of blue, and more. Customers are also quick to note that the bra does come with thin foam padding that prevents your nipples from showing while wearing sheer tops.
To buy: starting at $16; amazon.com.
Because it’s become such a fan-favorite on Amazon, it’s now the number one product in the everyday bras category. “This is the only bra I’ve found that isn’t binding in my armpit. It doesn’t have the typical 'trim' or seams that other bras have, so it just lays nicely on my skin without pressing into it,” one customer shared.
“I absolutely love this bra. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in. It's nice and stretchy, and the adjustments on the clasp and straps are very accommodating,” wrote another.
It’s comfortable, stretchy, machine-washable, and available on Amazon if you’re looking to expand your bra collection today. Get yours now starting at $16.