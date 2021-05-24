Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy, Breathable Underwear Has the ‘Best Fit’
Just like shopping for bras, shopping for underwear isn’t always the easiest experience. Sizing matters, along with the right fit and material based on your preferences. But overall, the most important thing is that they’re comfortable. The last thing you want to do is slip on some new underwear and feel tugging and discomfort all day long. Thankfully, Warner’s Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties are here to solve all those struggles.
Available in a pack of three, these underwear are known for their optimal comfort level. Their lightweight fabric, made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, makes them breathable and optimal for all-day wear. Each pair of panties features either a lace waistband or a stretchy V-shaped waistband, both of which are on the looser side, so whether you’re sitting down, standing up, or walking, these make you feel like you have absolutely nothing on.
The brand claims that the panties won’t dig into your hips, which is key to their comfort. Think about it. How many pairs of underwear do you own that seem to fit everywhere except the waistband? Probably more than you’d like. Another perk:Because they don’t dig into your skin, they’re also not visible under most clothing.
To buy: From $7; amazon.com.
Customers agree that the fit is incredible. In fact, the panties have scored over 29,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so clearly people are happy with them. “They are super comfy, don't ride up, and are low enough for my low rise jeans. Because of the panties’ material, my jeans glide on very smoothly,” one shared. “They are simply the best underwear I've ever worn. I like the little band at the top and the coverage of my rear end,” said another.
The panties come in packs of three and are available in 32 different colors and patterns, so there’s something for everyone’s taste. They also come in sizes small to 3XL.
If you’re looking for a comfortable set of underwear to add to your current collection, the Warner’s Blissful Benefits panties should be at the top of your list. Get yours starting at just $7 on Amazon right now.