I Tried the World's First Bra Made From Plants—Here's What I Thought
Nowadays, you can find a plant-based version of just about anything. Many grocery stores carry plant-based milks, cheeses, and meat substitutes, and some fashion brands offer vegan-friendly clothing, but Walmart is the first to sell plant-based bras.
Kindly, a new sustainable intimates label, created the world's first plant-based bra after three years of research, testing, and going through 30 iterations of designs. Today, a variety of the eco-friendly bra styles are now exclusively available in stores and online at Walmart. Products range from classic T-shirt bras and wireless bras to casual bralettes. Each is made from at least 75 percent recycled material and includes bra cups that are more than 70 percent plant-based.
The plant-based cups are made of sustainably sourced sugarcane, but you'd never know it just from wear. I tested out one of the bralettes to experience for myself and didn't notice much of a difference between the plant-based cups and traditional foam ones—if anything, the cups felt a bit more structured than other flimsier options. Overall, the bra was comfortable and provided just the right amount of support for a casual bralette. The cups are also removable if you prefer less padding.
All of the bras are made from recycled nylon and spandex, and the T-shirt and wire-free bras include double-layer bands for support. Plus, the bras and bralettes easily clip to convert into racerback shapes to accommodate a variety of T-shirts and tank tops. They're also all available in multiple colors, from neutral solids to fun prints, and they come in an inclusive range of sizes: The T-shirt and wireless bras are available in sizes 32A to 40F and the bralettes come in sizes XS to 3XL.
Despite their sustainability efforts and recycled materials, Kindly's bras remain seriously affordable. Prices start at just $12, setting this line of intimates apart from other sustainable undergarment brands with steeper price tags.
Whether you're looking for a comfy bra to wear around the house or a traditional, supportive bra for your collection, Kindly's new range of bras has something for you. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of the plant-based bras or head to Walmart to shop the entire collection, which also includes sustainably made underwear.