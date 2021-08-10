I Tried the World's First Bra Made From Plants—Here's What I Thought

The plant-based cups are made of sustainably sourced sugarcane, but you'd never know it just from wear. I tested out one of the bralettes to experience for myself and didn't notice much of a difference between the plant-based cups and traditional foam ones—if anything, the cups felt a bit more structured than other flimsier options. Overall, the bra was comfortable and provided just the right amount of support for a casual bralette. The cups are also removable if you prefer less padding.