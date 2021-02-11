9 Million Women Helped This Brand Design Its Undeniably Comfortable Bras

You probably don't need a statistical analysis to tell you fewer people are buying constricting, heavily padded lingerie, and more people are buying comfortable, wireless bras these days. Though, there's actually plenty of consumer research on the topic: Underwire bra sales may be down, but sales for sports bras, bralettes, and wireless options are on the rise. And if you're one of the nearly 42 percent of Americans currently working from home, you know why. Comfort is key when living through a pandemic, and that's likely why more and more people are turning to soft, seamless undergarments, like those True & Co. specializes in.
The intimates brand has been committed to creating bras that actually feel good from the start. In fact, its original designs were based on crowdsourced opinions from real women—nine million, to be exact. Now, it has a library of best-sellers available to conveniently shop on Amazon, including its popular convertible triangle bra. I tested it out for myself and can confidently say it's one of the most comfortable yet supportive bras I've ever worn.
Made of nylon and elastane, it slides on like a second skin without fussy fasteners. While the buttery-soft microfiber material feels lightweight, it provides just the right amount of support. Once I had it on, there were no gaps or puckers in sight, and hours later I felt like I was wearing nothing at all.
The bra also comes with removable pads, so you can choose whether to have that extra bit of lift or not. I typically always take out removable pads for a smoother fit, but I found I actually didn't mind them in this style because they're so thin, offering barely there support. And as the name suggests, the bra has convertible straps, too. Leave them in a traditional style or create a criss-cross back that's ideal for wearing underneath racerback tops.
To buy: From $42; amazon.com.
The bra has over 1,700 reviews on True and Co.'s website, and even though it only recently dropped on Amazon, it already has more than 200 five-star ratings. One shopper called it "the Holy Grail of bras," and another said it "literally feels like butter."
In addition to those accolades, this might be the most convincing review to land on Amazon: "I hate hate hate bras. I have never found one that fit correctly and was comfortable all day… Not with this bra. It fit everywhere," the reviewer wrote. "Honestly felt like I was not even wearing a bra all day."
Ready to slip into something a little bit more comfortable? Head to Amazon to shop this best-seller and more styles from True & Co.'s collection of practical bras that you'll actually want to put on.