I've Been Living in These $7 Reversible Bralettes From Target All Summer Long
I don't want to sound dramatic, but bras are the bane of my existence in the summer—especially ones with underwire. I'm someone who gets hot super easily, so wearing something restricting under my shirt doesn't work well for me on sun-baked days because it causes underboob sweat, which in turn cases chafing between the underwire and my ribcage. But I've been avoiding discomfort this year because I stocked up on these $7 reversible bralettes from Target.
For sizing context, I typically wear a 32DD bra size (though it can be 32DDD, depending on where I'm shopping), and I find the medium size of the Colsie bralette offers the perfect amount of coverage. The nylon-spandex material hugs me just enough to keep everything in place and provide adequate chest support—it's taut, but not restricting, and remains impressively breathable. My other friends, 32D and 32C, also think the medium size fits them well.
To buy: $7; target.com.
Between zero underwire and its soft, flexible feel, this bralette is super comfy to lounge around in. But the lightly lined cups, paired with the ribbing, give it enough structure to wear out to run errands. I like that I can easily go from watching TV on my couch to food shopping without having to change, and I like that I can wear the bralette as a standalone piece (because like I said before, the less layers in the summer, the better). Unlike other bras, I've been able to walk around in this bralette for hours without sweat pooling or ribs chafing.
I'm also a huge fan of anything that's reversible—I consider it to be a built-in two-for-one deal. With each Colsie bralette, you're getting both a scoop neck and a V-neck for only $7. You can switch up your neckline based on your mood or outfit, so it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
