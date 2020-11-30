Spanx’s Reversible Bra Is So Comfortable, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing One at All

Bras are a daily essential, and comfort is always key—and shapewear brand Spanx knows comfort better than most. Whether you’re searching for minimizing technology to make your bra fit better under your shirt, smoothing bra straps that don’t tug at your shoulders, or breathable cups that make them less stuffy, Spanx has a style and silhouette out there for everyone. Beloved by countless shoppers (and celebrities), Spanx is having a sitewide sale this Cyber Monday, making it the perfect time to score everything you want from the brand at a 20 percent discount.
One particularly excellent deal we’re watching is for the Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, which offers shoppers two bras in one with its reversible design and a level of versatility that is hard to come by with wired, cupped bras.
But even without this feature, the ultra-soft bra is made for those who hate the stuffiness and constricting feel of a typical bra. Wire-free, hook-free, and seamless, Spanx’s bra provides a barely-there comfort that makes it ideal for wearing under tight shirts or sweaters. It even uses the brand’s stabilizer technology to avoid “boob bounce” for those with larger chest sizes.
And that’s not all there is: The bra’s under-bust construction stops the band from rolling up and digging into your skin, making it an easy substitute for a sports bra. It’s available in multiple colors such as a basic black and beige, a brown and gray, and a dark gray and navy, and while it’s typically $64, shoppers can now score it for as little as $35 on its own—or even get two for just $54 in a two-pack—that’s just $27 each!
We’d recommend grabbing a pack ASAP: Spanx’s Cyber Monday deal is slated to end soon, and there’s no telling when the next sale will be. Shop Spanx’s Breast of Both Worlds Bra, and check out more Cyber Monday deals below.
