When you find a favorite bra, you’ve got to hold onto it (or just buy multiples in several different colors!). There’s something about finding the perfect comfy bra that makes you say “Ah-ha!” when you’ve finally found the one because searching for bras that are both comfy and fit well can be a daunting task. Normally I don’t like to wear bralettes because they don’t feature enough support for the gals, but when I tried Richer Poorer’s cut out bralette—one of the brand’s best-selling styles that has sold out multiple times, each time with a waitlist of more than 1,000 people—I was finally sold on the bralette style.

While the cut out bralette has a cult following, hundreds of customers commented and sent direct messages to the brand saying that they wanted a more supportive bralette for those with larger bust sizes. So Richer Poorer’s newest style, the scoop bralette, was born! After customer feedback, the brand was set on making a more supportive bra so that you can still do whatever makes you feel good. While the new scoop bralette is available in sizes XS to XL, the new sizing design allows a more size-inclusive fit for more body types.

The scoop bralette is made from the same super comfortable modal fabric as the brand’s other bras, yet it has a sportier design with thicker straps and a wide elastic band, providing extra security and comfort for the girls. While it does resemble more of a sports bra than Richer Poorer’s other styles, it still has a sexy touch with side cutouts and a deep-V open back. Basically, this is my new go-to bralette when I want something in between a true bralette and a true sports bra.

The new bralette launched April 19, so you can now shop it below (for only $28!), in both black and purple. Plus, you can pair the new scoop bralette with the brand’s super comfortable femme boxers ($24; richer-poorer.com) to make it a full set!

