Anything-But-Basic Patterned Tights

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with black opaque hose, but sometimes it’s nice to kick it up a notch.
Spanx Sheer Fashion Pantyhose – Swiss Dot

Spanx has done it again: This spotted pair is dainty and sweet below, but strong and sleek where it matters most. Also available in In the Buff.

To buy: $28, spanx.com.

Featured October 2011

DKNY Velvet Cable Net Tight

If investing in a new L.B.D. isn’t doable, don this elegant velvet-trimmed hosiery to step up your old one.

To buy: $20, dkny.com.

Wolford Baroque Lace Tights

Fancy nights out deserve equally fancy footwork. Lacy stockings instantly give you that extra special touch. Also available in Mocca.

To buy: $37, wolfordshop.com.

Hue Cable Sweater Tights

Freezing temperatures don’t mean you have to dress down. Just add a pair of these warm and cozy knit tights.

To buy: $18, essentialapparel.com.

Calvin Klein 2-Pack Shine Chevron Tights

Try a subtle zigzag to take the stiffness out of all your office pencil skirts.

To buy: $24, calvinklein.com.

Hanes Silk Reflection Control-Top Ribbed Tights

Simple gray ribbed tights are perfect for pulling together a casual skirt and chunky boots. Also available in black and mocha.

To buy: $10, kohls.com.

Chinese Laundry Cable Knit Sweater Tights

With a nice hefty knit and a cool stripe down the side, this black style could easily take the place of leggings when paired with extra-long tunics.

To buy: $10, chineselaundrysocks.com.

Philippe Matignou Roulette Collant

This openwork spiral design looks like a modern twist on retro fishnets.

To buy: $50, revivalbrands.com.

