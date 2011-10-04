Anything-But-Basic Patterned Tights
Spanx Sheer Fashion Pantyhose – Swiss Dot
Spanx has done it again: This spotted pair is dainty and sweet below, but strong and sleek where it matters most. Also available in In the Buff.
To buy: $28, spanx.com.
Featured October 2011
DKNY Velvet Cable Net Tight
If investing in a new L.B.D. isn’t doable, don this elegant velvet-trimmed hosiery to step up your old one.
To buy: $20, dkny.com.
Wolford Baroque Lace Tights
Fancy nights out deserve equally fancy footwork. Lacy stockings instantly give you that extra special touch. Also available in Mocca.
To buy: $37, wolfordshop.com.
Hue Cable Sweater Tights
Freezing temperatures don’t mean you have to dress down. Just add a pair of these warm and cozy knit tights.
To buy: $18, essentialapparel.com.
Calvin Klein 2-Pack Shine Chevron Tights
Try a subtle zigzag to take the stiffness out of all your office pencil skirts.
To buy: $24, calvinklein.com.
Hanes Silk Reflection Control-Top Ribbed Tights
Simple gray ribbed tights are perfect for pulling together a casual skirt and chunky boots. Also available in black and mocha.
To buy: $10, kohls.com.
Chinese Laundry Cable Knit Sweater Tights
With a nice hefty knit and a cool stripe down the side, this black style could easily take the place of leggings when paired with extra-long tunics.
To buy: $10, chineselaundrysocks.com.
Philippe Matignou Roulette Collant
This openwork spiral design looks like a modern twist on retro fishnets.
To buy: $50, revivalbrands.com.
