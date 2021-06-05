You Only Have One Day Left to Shop Nordstrom’s Comfiest Bras for Up to 60% Off
There's an unspoken consensus among many bra-wearers: The more expensive the bra, the better it will fit. That might be true part of the time, but there are still plenty of ways to buy comfortable underthings that won't empty your bank account.
One surefire bra shopping strategy involves scouring promotions from major retailers. The latest on the list is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, and it happens to be full of top-rated bras, from wireless options to supportive styles and everything in between. Prices start at $13 for this Madewell Convertible Bralette, and discounts get as steep as 60 percent off.
If you're partial to wire-free bras, this sale has you covered—literally and figuratively. Reviewers recommend the Sheer Wireless Everyday T-Shirt Bra from Bravado Designs to those searching for "everyday comfort." You can grab it for $38, or 20 percent off its original price. Other shoppers have dubbed this Madewell Cotton & Modal Bralette their "favorite daily bra" thanks to its removable pads and soft elastic straps, and it'll run you just $14.
Sports bra markdowns include customer-loved labels like Zella and Good American, whose Jacquard Slim Racerback Bra is $20 off for the occasion. The dark green bra is made of a moisture-wicking polyester and elastane blend, and its flat-laying straps are designed to stay put without digging into skin. The sale also features delicate lace styles like the Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette, a stretchy unlined bra that's practically begging to be worn all summer. It's available in a two-pack for $83, which is a full $27 off the original price.
You have through tomorrow, June 6, to secure these rare discounts on some of Nordstrom's top-rated bras. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorites from the Half-Yearly Sale—just be sure to add them to cart before your size sells out.
Wireless Bras
- Madewell Convertible Bralette, $13 (was $28)
- Bravado Designs Body Sculpt Sheer Wireless Everyday T-Shirt Bra, $38 (was $47)
- Madewell Cotton & Modal Bralette with Removable Pads, $14 (was $34)
- Bravado Designs Body Silk Seamless Maternity/Nursing Bra, $34 (was $49)
Sports Bras
- Good American Lounge Scoop Neck Bralette, $21 (was $35)
- Zella Body Rhythm Sports Bra, $15 (was $25)
- Good American the Jacquard Slim Racerback Bra, $29 (was 49)
- Year of Ours Everyday Bralette, $39 (was $65)
Lace Bras
- Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie 2-Pack Bralettes, $83 (was $110)
- Dora Larsen Paige Lace Trim Bralette, $47 (was $78)
- Honeydew Intimates Lexi Lace Bralette, $17 (was $28)
- Love, Vera Unlined Underwire Balconette Bra, $45 (was $56)