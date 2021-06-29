These Bamboo Bra Liners Are a 'Godsend' for Persistent Under-Chest Sweat, According to Amazon Shoppers

"These are so, so soft," one reviewer, who called the bra liners the ″best summer purchase,″ says. "I tuck them under my breasts and then ease my bra on top and they stay in place all day. At the end of the day they might be very damp, but my skin is comfy. Also, I'm able to rotate through them, letting them dry in between, and get a good three uses out of each before I wash them. Even then, they don't smell."