This Shape-Shifting Bralette Is Just as Comfortable for Me and My A-Cups as It Is for My Friend With DDDs
I've always fluctuated from an A-cup to a small B and it's a near-impossible task to find the right bra for me because I find them so uncomfortable. Ever since college, I retired most of my bras and happily adhered to the braless lifestyle. However, due to business casual social norms, I can't always get away with that style choice—but this bralette is one of the few bras I can bear to wear.
I had the chance to test Mindd's Deep V Wirefree Unlined Bra for the past month and I am shocked at how comfortable and supportive it is. It's made from a ridiculously soft nylon and spandex blend that forms to the exact curves of my body without digging into my skin. It's so flexible, I gave the same size bra to my friend who has DDD-cups and she's since told me it's the only bra she wears now.
The brand's stretchy design allows us to wear the same size bra, while seven support zones fit our natural curves and lift our breasts without the need for padded inserts. The wire-free, unlined deep-V bra comes in five different sizes to fit a range of band sizes from 28 to 44 and cup sizes from C to G. While the bralette is specifically designed to provide comfort, lift, and support for women with D-plus cups, it fits my A-cups perfectly.
Not only is the bra oh-so comfortable, but it's also super pretty. The deep V-neckline lays nicely under most tops and the lace detailing sets this bralette apart from other basic options. The racerback design comes with adjustable straps for additional support. Plus, it comes in several different colors.
Reviewers say the bra is flexible without the pinching, digging, or sagging. One shopper said it "feels like butter," and another reviewer who bought 10 bras from the brand called it "the unicorn of bras" because it's supportive instead of restricting. If you're sick of painful bras that don't fit you properly, head to Mindd to grab the cozy bralette that seamlessly fits your form—bra haters beware.