Everyday Indulgence: Mesh-and-Lace Lingerie
Five sets that will add a little romance to an ordinary day.
Obsidian by Elle Macpherson Intimates
Lace and ribbons are distinctly feminine touches.
To buy: Bra, $80, and briefs, $35; net-a-porter.com.
DimitySO
If red is a bit too racy for your tastes, try this modest shade of blush.
To buy: Snowthorn bra, $50, and bikini, $24; luxuryobx.com.
Jenna Leigh
Navy and nude―a modern twist on black and tan.
To buy: Unfortunately, these items are no longer available, but find similar styles at jennaleighlingerie.com.
Chantelle
A French-inspired hipster that offers just enough coverage.
To buy: Rive Gauche Demi 3085, $80, and Shorty 3084, $34; herroom.com.
Eberjey
The lingerie-drawer equivalent of a feminine floral sundress.
To buy: Amandine bra, $42, and boy thong, $38; pantiesrequired.com.