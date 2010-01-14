Everyday Indulgence: Mesh-and-Lace Lingerie

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
Five sets that will add a little romance to an ordinary day.
Obsidian by Elle Macpherson Intimates

Lace and ribbons are distinctly feminine touches.

To buy: Bra, $80, and briefs, $35; net-a-porter.com.

DimitySO

If red is a bit too racy for your tastes, try this modest shade of blush.

To buy: Snowthorn bra, $50, and bikini, $24; luxuryobx.com.

Jenna Leigh

Navy and nude―a modern twist on black and tan.

To buy: Unfortunately, these items are no longer available, but find similar styles at jennaleighlingerie.com.

Chantelle

A French-inspired hipster that offers just enough coverage.

To buy: Rive Gauche Demi 3085, $80, and Shorty 3084, $34; herroom.com.

Eberjey

The lingerie-drawer equivalent of a feminine floral sundress.

To buy: Amandine bra, $42, and boy thong, $38; pantiesrequired.com.

