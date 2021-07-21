I'm a New Mom With Large Breasts, and This Is the Only Sports Bra I Can Exercise In

I'm a Peloton addict and my Achilles heel since having a baby has been riding my bike out of the saddle— my breasts move around so much that the movement is borderline impossible. But even though the bra is designed for running, I tried an out-of-the-saddle ride in it too, and was pleasantly surprised to see that the clever design let me "jog" (without actually running at all) in peace. Lululemon poured some serious manpower into this bra— according to the email I got, the bra was developed over researching breast movement for five years and tested in 217 different environments—and it shows. I wouldn't necessarily wear it all day (though experts don't advise that anyway, plus it would be tough to nurse in), but as far as the high-impact bras I've tried? This is the best one.