These Comfy Bras Had a 1,200-Person Waitlist Before They Were Even Available

We know, we know, you haven't worn a bra in a year let alone thought about strapping into a lacy one. But what if we told you there are comfortable bras made of smooth lace fabric discreet enough to remain invisible underneath T-shirts? Oh, and there's underwear to match.
Lively, a lingerie brand known for its forget-you're-wearing-them bras just released a new collection of bras, bralettes, and underwear made of flat-laying lace. If you're getting excited about the idea of slipping into sexy yet comfy undergarments, you're not the only one. At least 1,200 people signed up for the line's waitlist before it was even available. But don't worry. The bras and underwear have arrived, and there are plenty to go around.
The new array of products include three bras, two bralettes, and matching panties. There's a classic T-shirt bra, a wireless push-up bra, a plunging deep V-neck bra, a bralette with mesh trim, a bralette designed for bigger breasts, and high-waisted bikini underwear. All of the pieces are made with lacy material that won't cause bumps or ripples to appear on your clothes when worn beneath certain fabrics. Instead, it remains as sleek as nylon, transforming special occasion lace into an everyday fabric.
To buy: $35; wearlively.com.
The bras and underwear are available in three solid colors: a dusty purple called smoke, a light tan called toasted almond, and a timeless jet black. Aside from the bralettes, they all have front-adjusting straps that you can fasten into a racerback shape as needed in the back. Sizes range from 32A to 38DD for the traditional bras, and The Busty Bralette can accommodate sizes 32D to 40DDD. If you're not sure which size to order, just consult Lively's helpful fit guide or learn how to measure your bra size at home.
While wearing sports bras or simply not wearing bras at all are comfy options (and have become the norm for many of those who've been working from home this past year), sometimes you just want to feel a little fancy. Whether you're lounging at home or going out, putting on a bit of lace has a way of conjuring up major confidence and can make you feel special—two things that sweatpants aren't known for doing. And because Lively's collection prioritizes comfort just as much as it does style, you get the best of both worlds: feeling comfy and sexy all at once.
Shop the smooth lace bras and underwear from Lively's newest drop below.