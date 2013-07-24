10 Lingerie Solutions for Everyday
Calvin Klein Full Slip
This microfiber tank with adjustable straps won’t adhere too closely to curves or ride up under dresses. Also available in nude.
To buy: $48, barenecessities.com.
Featured August 2013
Wacoal Halo Lace Convertible Strapless Bra
For devotees of the bandeau, the laser-cut lace of this style will leave no telltale show-through under fitted tops. The comfortable covered underwire provides moderate support. Also available in black and up to a 38DD.
To buy: $44, freshpair.com.
Mary Green Silk Satin Camisole
A trade secret of fashion stylists, this silk camisole nearly disappears under sheer blouses and won’t distract under intricate lace tops. The bias cut provides a body-skimming fit. Available in six colors.
To buy: $54.50, marygreen.com.
Eberjey Colette Racerback Bralet
You can hide this feminine number under racer-back tanks or flaunt the frills with bare-backed dresses. Available in four colors.
To buy: $53, eberjey.com.
Cosabella Dolce Underwire Bra
This candy-colored eyelet update has thin straps to ensure all its pretty details remain hidden under summer tanks (but it can still playfully peek out of color-coordinated tops). Available in 13 colors and up to size 36D.
To buy: $72, cosabella.com.
Hanky Panky Rolled Signature Lace Low Rise Thong
Deemed a classic for good reason, this beauty doesn’t sacrifice comfort. The soft lace sides adjust to fit sizes 2 to 12, contouring curves without creating a muffin-top. Available in a rainbow of 35 colors as well as petite and plus sizes.
To buy: $20, hankypanky.com.
Chantelle Sublime Invisible Plunge Strapless Bra
Thin molded cups (which won’t cut in or fall down) and a sturdy band make this a supportive strapless bra for large busts. Attach the adjustable straps to wear with tanks or racer-back styles. Available in black, too, and up to size 38F.
To buy: $78, journelle.com.
Simone Pérèle Caressence 3D Plunge
Why sacrifice practicality and style when you can have both the seamlessness of a T-shirt bra combined with gorgeous embellished straps? A plunging front allows you to wear this bra under low-cut silky tops without leaving a trace. Available in three colors.
To buy: $89, simoneperele.com.
Commando Solid Girl Short
Can’t stand thongs? Achieve a seamless look under fitted bottoms with a girl short made of paper-thin microfiber. Available in 13 colors, including three shades of nude, and sizes 0 to 18.
To buy: $26, wearcommando.com.
Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree With Smart Sizes
Enjoy the comfort and breathability of a sports bra, while retaining the support of an underwire with this microfiber option. Strategic knitting under the breasts provides boost where wires would normally be, and the size range (up to XXL) accommodates most frames. Available in eight colors.
To buy: $36, baliintimates.com.
